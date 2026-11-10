Warriors Give Major Deal Breaker in Porzingis Trade For Myles Turner

The Golden State Warriors presented a major deal-breaker in a potential trade involving Kristaps Porzingis and Myles Turner.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, a major deal-breaker in potential trade talks between the Warriors and the Bucks involving Porzingis and Turner is the Warriors’ firm refusal to attach draft assets to a deal.

Warriors Do Not Want To Give Up Draft Assets in Porzingis Trade

While the Bucks have shown an openness to parting ways with Turner and taking on Porzingis’ contract, Golden State remains firm on not parting with valuable draft compensation to facilitate the swap.

“While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table,” Siegel reported.

“Golden State has held firm that if it were to absorb Turner’s contract for Porzingis and another player, presumably Moses Moody, the team would need extra compensation from Milwaukee,” he added.

The Warriors are actively exploring the trade market to move center Porzingis after he announced he is stepping away from basketball to focus on his health recovery, dealing with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS.

The Warriors hope to complete a trade by Dec 16, 2026, the first major date when offseason-signed players can be traded.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with Golden State in the offseason. His $20 million salary for this season functions as a valuable expiring or tradable contract slot, while next season has only $3 million guaranteed.

If a clean trade does not materialize, the Warriors could explore a contract buyout with Porzingis or hold onto the contract flexibility.

Porzingis, who is now 31 years old, averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during the 2025-2026 NBA season, two years since winning a championship with the Boston Celtics.

3 Teams Held Exploratory Talks With The Warriors For Kristaps Porzingis

According to Siegel, there are three teams that held talks with the Warriors about a possible Kristaps Porzingis trade.

There are the Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls.

“So far, Golden State has conducted trade conversations with the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans regarding Porzingis, sources said. No deal is close to happening,” Siegel wrote.

The Warriors are withholding salary payments from Porzingis, ruling that he is failing to render services required by his contract. Porzingis has not played or remained around the organization this season after stepping away before training camp due to persistent health issues.

As a result, he is forfeiting over $218,000 per missed game from his $20 million salary for the 2026–27 season. Neither Porzingis nor the National Basketball Players Association is contesting the decision.

Despite stopping his paychecks, Golden State has no plans to void his two-year, $40 million deal, which only guarantees $3 million for next season, and is actively exploring trade options.

The Warriors are in good shape right now. The team made NBA history recently by becoming the first team since the 1950-1951 Boston Celtics to start a season 0–3 and then bounce back to win their next seven games.

They are expected to continue to compete in the Western Conference behind Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.