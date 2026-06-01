Warriors Versatile Guard Gets Notable Free Agency Update

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a complicated offseason, and one of the quieter storylines involves a player who may not have as many options as expected.

De’Anthony Melton holds a $3.5 million player option for next season. The assumption heading into the offseason was that he would decline it and test the open market for a larger deal. According to salary cap expert Keith Smith of Spotrac, that plan may not make as much sense as it once did.

The market for Melton this summer may be thinner than anticipated.

What the Report Says

Smith’s Golden State offseason preview offers a blunt assessment of Melton’s free agency value. He projects that Melton would not command more than the veteran minimum if he opts out, making his $3.5 million player option the more financially sensible choice.

“Neither player is probably getting more than the veteran minimum if they opt out,” Smith wrote, referring to both Melton and Al Horford, who also holds a player option this summer.

If Smith’s projection proves accurate, Melton picking up his option and returning to Golden State on a cheap deal becomes the most likely outcome. For the Warriors, that would be a welcome development.

Why Melton’s Value Dipped

Melton’s form over the final stretch of the season raised questions about his market value. He shot under 39 percent from the floor and under 30 percent from three after the All-Star break, and his plus-minus ranked among the worst on the roster down the stretch.

The context matters though. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were both sidelined with injuries, forcing Melton into an offensive role that does not suit his game. He was also playing through a hand injury and returning from a torn ACL in his first full season back. The combination of circumstances makes the late-season dip easier to understand.

When used correctly as a sixth or seventh man in a 20-minute role, Melton brings real value on the defensive end and as a secondary ball handler. That version of Melton was visible earlier in the season before the injuries to Golden State’s stars changed the dynamic.

Warriors Final Word

A Melton return on his player option would give the Warriors a useful rotation piece at a price that barely registers on the cap. Combined with the likely departures of Kristaps Porzingis and perhaps Horford, keeping Melton would provide at least some continuity in a backcourt that is otherwise being rebuilt.

The offseason is still taking shape. But if Smith’s read on the market is accurate, Golden State may end up keeping Melton simply because the alternative offers him less.

Sometimes the market decides for you.