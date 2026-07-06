6-Time All-Star Emerges as Warriors’ Alternative to LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have put themselves in an unfortunate position for the remainder of free agency, in which they are waiting on — and relatively beholden to — the whims of LeBron James.

However, the Sacramento Kings‘ decision to waive six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan on Monday, July 6 has created a possible alternative for the Warriors and potentially put a bit more leverage back within their front office.

“The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania reported via X. “The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes.”

DeMar DeRozan Can Offer Warriors Star Steph Curry Offensive Relief

Several teams are likely to have interest in DeRozan, including the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors and both L.A.-based franchises in the Lakers and Clippers.

Golden State makes sense as a DeRozan destination because of the team’s need for on-ball scoring alongside Steph Curry.

James is a primary ball-handler who could take some of the pressure off Curry to constantly have the basketball in his hands and shoulder the scoring load from the perimeter, which he has done so heavily since the injuries to Klay Thompson in 2019 and 2020, and his subsequent exit from the Bay Area a couple years ago.

DeRozan, who turns 37 in August, averages 4.1 assists per game for his career and doesn’t have the point-forward skill set James possesses. That said, he’s an elite scorer who averages 21.1 points per game over the course of his 17-year NBA career.

Golden State was connected to the likes of Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton earlier in free agency as score-first, backcourt players the Dubs could have staggered alongside Curry to ease the on-ball scoring load on the two-time MVP.

Simons and Sexton have since signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and Lakers, respectively. However, DeRozan could fill that same gap while providing a little more size, rebounding and playmaking than either Simons or Sexton.

Warriors Can Offer DeMar DeRozan More Money Than Most Other Suitors

One leg up Golden State might have over other suitors for DeRozan is the salary cap flexibility to offer him all, or at least part, of the full non-taxpayers mid-level exception of $15.1 million.

The Warriors cleared that salary intending to offer it to James. However, James’ agent Rich Paul has subsequently said that his client’s primary concerns are basketball happiness and title contention over financial compensation.

As such, James is a candidate to sign a veteran’s league minimum deal for approximately $3.9 million with another one of a handful of teams that have expressed interest.

That same minimum deal might be the best many of DeRozan’s potential suitors can offer him. However, the Warriors could go higher than that if they don’t end up acquiring James.

DeRozan isn’t going to put Golden State over the top, or even back into legitimate contention in the Western Conference on his own. That said, he is a viable alternative to James who can add to the Warriors’ offensive firepower and help Curry as he enters his age-39 season.