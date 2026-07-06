Lakers Sent LeBron James Clear Message on Return Before Split: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t interested in LeBron James returning to Southern California for another season in 2026-27, and they let him know it.

Los Angeles brass was explicit in its messaging to James about his future, not in word but in deed. Namely, the team never scheduled a face-to-face meeting with James nor made him a pitch about coming back for what would have been his ninth year with the franchise.

“For a week, neither James’ camp nor the Lakers had exchanged formal or even informal offers, according to sources on both sides of the situation,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported Monday, July 6. “Nor had they discussed a vision for a future together, or even met face-to-face — in person or virtually.

“The Lakers called [James’ agent Rich] Paul a week before free agency, when teams could approach their own free agents, to try to arrange a videoconference with James and were told he wasn’t available,” she added.

Lakers Far More Engaged on Austin Reaves Than LeBron James

Los Angeles’s approach to James stood in stark contract to how they handled the free agency of Austin Reaves.

“The Lakers had approached all of their free agents in a similar manner. After an initial videoconference with Austin Reaves, an elaborate pitch meeting was scheduled at the team’s facility,” Shelbourne continued. “Customized pillows and blankets were designed and presented to Reaves. Steaks were ordered in. His favorite country music was played. Soon afterward, he agreed to a new four-year, $185 million deal.”

Shelbourne asserted that the bells and whistles weren’t something that interested James as he heads into his 24th season, during which he will turn 42 years old.

“James said the most important factor in him re-signing would be how the Lakers approached him,” Shelbourne wrote. “He might have been willing to take a pay cut from the $52.6 million he’d made the season before, sources said, if the Lakers explained how they planned to reallocate the money. They never did, and James never made himself available to meet.”

“He had been a priority enough times in his career to know when he wasn’t one.”

LeBron James Will Pick From Handful of Teams in Free Agency

Thus, James let the Lakers know as of the start of free agency on June 30 that he would be seeking employment elsewhere. And that is how subsequent reports billed the break up: as James leaving L.A.

However, Shelbourne characterized it Monday as James parting ways with the Lakers before they could do the same to him, which is something that longtime NBA reporter Rick Bucher pointed out Sunday.

“I had to smile when it was reported that LeBron had informed the Lakers he didn’t intend to play for them next year — as if the Lakers weren’t already planning for that to be the case,” Bucher said. “But kudos to the Lakers for allowing LeBron to present it that way and preserve some dignity on the way out.”

James will now decide between 10 teams that Paul recently named as suitors interested in his services, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.

There is a reasonable chance that James’ salary for next season ends up somewhere between the league minimum, which is just shy of $3.9 million for veterans with 10-plus years of service, and the non-taxpayers midlevel exception of $15.1 million.