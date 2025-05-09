Draymond Green Blasted For His ‘Angry Black Man’ Comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green turned heads on May 8 by suggesting that the NBA and NBA media had an “agenda” to portray him as an “angry Black man.” Green made the startling comments after he received his fifth technical foul of the 2025 NBA playoffs in a 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

“I’m not an angry Black man,” Green said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Many analysts and fans responded to Green’s comments.

Uncomfortable Conversation

FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho felt Green acted like the victim in his rant and that he received the technical due to his past reputation as a physical, dirty player.

“Draymond Green, you’re not the angry Black Man because you decided to punch people in the face, kick people in the face, punch teammates — so many things I will bring on the screen,” Acho told FS1’s “Facility” on May 9.

“You decided to step on [Domantas] Sabonis, you’ve got the most technical fouls and flagrant fouls since you entered the league. Draymond Green, you’re not an angry Black man, you’re just a dirty basketball player. That’s what we believe you to be.”

It’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation about Draymond Green’s “angry black man” comments… pic.twitter.com/UVswDfK4pW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 9, 2025

Acho, a former linebacker in the NFL, said Green was attempting to “hide behind legitimate racial issues in society” when there really are such prevailing issues.

Draymond Green Has a Few Supporters

“You punched your own teammate, Jordan Poole,” Ocho continued.

“We’re not suggesting you’re an angry Black man, we’re simply suggesting you might be a dirty basketball player because you do what nobody else in the NBA does — at least not as frequently and consistently.”

Ocho further blasted Green for “undermining the potency” of a legitimate issue in society about the stereotype of angry Black men.

Elsewhere, social media influencer Jeffery Mead blasted Green for using “race as a scapegoat” rather than embracing his flaws in on-court behavior.

Draymond Green isn’t a victim of a “narrative.” He’s a victim of his own actions. People don’t think he’s out of control because he’s black, they think it because he keeps proving it on the court. We can see you in HD. Cameras are everywhere. Stop using race as a scapegoat.… pic.twitter.com/Yu9qyIjJKe — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) May 9, 2025

Skip Bayless called Green the “dirtiest player in NBA history,” who is delusional for thinking there’s “an agenda” against him.

Draymond Green is a serial cheap-shot artist, easily the dirtiest player in NBA history, involved in almost nightly incidents he initiates … and now he says there's an agenda against HIM? Please. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 9, 2025

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon is one of the few who supported Green’s comments.

“I like Draymond’s resentment of the characterization,” Wilbon told ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 9. “Again, I don’t know why, but I don’t see it to be a big deal. This is the world.”

Michael Wilbon: "I kind of smiled when I heard Draymond say, 'I'm not an angry Black man.' I know exactly what he's talking about. The portrayal of it. I am often that person, have been that… I like Draymond's resentment of the characterization." pic.twitter.com/QVcrKhJf5C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2025

Green is two technical fouls, or two flagrant points, away from receiving a one-game suspension in the 2025 NBA playoffs. As such, the Warriors forward must restrain himself for the remainder of the series against the Timberwolves. Golden State is already dealing with an injury to superstar Stephen Curry, who has been ruled out of Game 3 and Game 4 with a hamstring strain and remains doubtful for Game 5.

Green had emphatically guaranteed a Warriors championship victory during the 2025 NBA All-Star break. It’d be rather anticlimactic if he’s suspended for his actions.