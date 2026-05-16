Draymond Green Makes Wild Bob Myers-Michael Jordan Comparison

The Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty was built by Bob Myers, who now serves as president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Myers will oversee the Philadelphia 76ers‘ search for a new general manager after Daryl Morey’s firing.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green discussed Morey’s legacy over the years. Green went as far as comparing Myers to Michael Jordan, while Morey was on the level of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

“Bob Myers has been to Daryl Morey almost what Michael Jordan was to Stockton and Malone,” Green said, via HoopsHype.

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The Warriors veteran then highlighted Morey’s resume with the Houston Rockets, trading for James Harden and building a contender around him to go up against the Warriors’ dynasty.

“You built a team with the Houston Rockets that was a very good roster, built to beat the Golden State Warriors,” Green said. “It didn’t quite happen, but you built a good team. You go to Philly and sign Tyrese Maxey to a max deal, right? He’s done some good things in Philly, just can’t quite get over the hump.”

Green also called Morey’s situation unfortunate since Myers had a hand in his departure from the Sixers organization. It’s a wild take from Green, but it made sense since Stockton and Malone never won a title during Jordan’s reign with the Chicago Bulls.

Warriors GM Comments on Draymond Green’s Contract Situation

Draymond Green has a player option for next season. He could opt out and become a free agent, though Steve Kerr’s return surely means Green is staying in the Bay Area.

Speaking on Friday’s press conference regarding Kerr’s new deal, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. commented on Green’s contract situation this offseason.

“Draymond’s got a player option, so the ball is in his court in terms of returning,” Dunleavy said, via USA Today’s Warriors Wire. “I think we’ve had the discussions where we want him to finish his career as a Warrior, and he kind of feels the same way. I expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”

Green has been with the Warriors since 2012, when Bob Myers drafted him in the second round. He has helped Golden State win four NBA championships alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green’s Potential New Contract

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors and Green are reportedly open to restructuring his contract. It could be a new two-year contract or even a three-year deal, depending on what the franchise plans on doing this offseason.

Green will opt out without a hitch as long as there’s a clear vision for clearing his contract. One scenario it could happen is if the Warriors want to sign LeBron James, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is friends with Green.

Other players linked to the Warriors this summer are Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.