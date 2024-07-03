Draymond Green Sends Message on Klay Thompson’s Move to Mavericks

Draymond Green shed a few tears when he found out Klay Thompson was leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Green, Thompson, and Stephen Curry formed the core of the Warriors dynasty. The trio won four titles together and established themselves as franchise legends. But the era ended this offseason with Thompson agreeing to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, facilitated by a sign-and-trade.

Green spoke on Thompson’s departure during the latest edition of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” on Tuesday, July 2.

“I don’t really know how I feel about it. Klay told us last week. I don’t know who all he told but I know he talked to me, pretty sure he talked to Steph last week,” Green said. “When Klay told me I was just able to listen. And it wasn’t like a ‘Yo, we could finish like this’ or like ‘you should rethink this.’ It was just like, wow. Like, all right. Congrats, bro. I’m happy for you. That’s dope.

“I reassured him this changes nothing for us, you know. It changes the basketball court, obviously, but the relationships — they are what they are. They are forever. I think I might have dropped a couple tears.”

Draymond Green Almost Left for Grizzlies

Green noted during the podcast that he faced a similar decision last offseason. He called Curry, Thompson, and head coach Steve Kerr to say he was heading to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I called Klay and I called Steph on separate calls, and Steve, and I was just telling them like, ‘Yo, I’m leaving. I’m going to Memphis,” Green said.

Green and the Warriors ultimately ironed out a deal. Golden State inked the polarizing veteran to a four-year, $100 million deal to keep him in Warriors colors.

Green’s contract has been brought up with Thompson departing. Former NBAer Kenyon Martin said the Warriors disrespected Thompson with the negotiations.

“You paid Draymond and gave Draymond that. F**k that. I’m [Klay] a bucket. I’ve averaged more points than him and we don’t do none of this without me,” Martin said, speaking from Thompson’s perspective. “This is the thanks I get? It’s a slap in the face. Very disrespectful.”

Steph Curry Also Penned Goodbye Message to Klay Thompson

Curry also bid farewell to Thompson via social media. He posted photos of their time together with the Warriors and included a message for his “Splash Brother.”

“Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again,” Curry wrote. “Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and [Draymond Green]. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

Thompson, a first-round pick in 2011, played 13 years with the Warriors. He averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his time with Golden State, hitting 41.3% of his 3-pointers.

Thompson, 34, is now seeking redemption with the Mavericks, who are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.