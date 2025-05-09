Draymond Green Controversy Grows as Timberwolves Investigate Fan’s Racist Comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is at the center of yet another controversy, but this time, it appears that the four-time All-Star was on the receiving end of some hateful language from a Minnesota Timberwolves fan.

The Timberwolves announced on Friday that they’re investigating an incident that occurred during the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s victory on Thursday.

Golden State was able to win Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinals series on Tuesday on the road despite Stephen Curry suffering a serious hamstring injury in the first half. Green finished the victory with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 6-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-10 on three-pointers.

Minnesota bounced back and throttled its opponents, 117-93 in Game 2 on Thursday, with the former Defensive Player of the Year struggling with just nine points, five assists and four rebounds while going 3-for-10 from the floor (1-for-6 on three-pointers).

Fan Identified as Making ‘Racially Charged Comments’ Toward Green

In a statement, the Timberwolves PR team said that a fan made “racially charged comments” toward Green on Thursday night.

“During the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green,” the organization said. “A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.”

Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune added that according to a source of his, the first fan was tossed for “hateful/vulgar language directed toward (Green)” but “those in the stands around fan No. 2 said it was actually that fan who directed the racist comments Green heard.”

Announcement Comes on Heels of Green’s ‘Angry Black Man’ Controversy

The Timberwolves’ announcement comes hours after Green made headlines for his comments to reporters following Game 2.

During his postgame interview, the four-time NBA champion suggested that the league and media had an “agenda” to portray him as an “angry Black man.” Green received his fifth technical foul of the 2025 NBA playoffs during Thursday’s contest.

The 35-year-old’s words drew heavy criticism, though he had some defenders as well.

Green is two technical fouls away from receiving a one-game suspension in the playoffs.

Game 3 of the Warriors-Timberwolves series is scheduled for Saturday night at Chase Center.