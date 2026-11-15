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Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About ‘Dirty’ Rockets Amid Steph Curry Injury

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Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in action during the third quarter of the game against Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs last Friday in their first game since Steph Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal injury.

Some Warriors fans are still angry at the Houston Rockets for their physical play against Curry and have labeled them “dirty.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already absolved Alperen Sengun, calling the alleged play that injured Curry not dirty.

Draymond Green has also shared his take on whether the Rockets are a dirty team or not.

Are The Houston Rockets Dirty?

Houston Rockets, Rockets Injury Report
GettyKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Moody Center on October 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star defended the Rockets and called them just a physical team.

However, Green also called them out for flopping when opposing teams are returning the favor and turning things physical.

“I know a lot of people are saying, ‘Oh man, the Houston Rockets are a dirty team,'” Green said via Kevin Topley of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t get off into that dirty thing. Every now and then you see some people that just do things that are downright dirty, and it happens, and when it does, I’ll speak on it.”

“Do they do some bullsh*t when we play them? Absolutely,” he continued. “I think the thing that may irritate me the most is, like, they play super physical, but then they start flopping sometimes, you know. And so, I would say that irritates me more, but I’m not going to sit here and call them a dirty team. They’re a physical team.”

Steph Curry and Draymond Green
GettyStephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors embrace during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Steph Curry seemingly suffered the injury early in the first quarter after trying to set a screen on Alperen Sengun. He was also knocked down by Amen Thompson earlier in the game.

Warriors have ruled out Curry for at least two weeks, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two-time MVP could be out for longer.

What’s Next for Golden State?

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

After Friday’s loss to the Spurs, the Warriors continue their road trip at the Bayou, visiting the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Monday.

The Warriors follow it up with back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies on November 18 and 19, respectively.

They are scheduled to return to the Chase Center on November 22, welcoming the Boston Celtics, before an NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings three days later.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About ‘Dirty’ Rockets Amid Steph Curry Injury

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