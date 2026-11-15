Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear About ‘Dirty’ Rockets Amid Steph Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs last Friday in their first game since Steph Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal injury.

Some Warriors fans are still angry at the Houston Rockets for their physical play against Curry and have labeled them “dirty.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already absolved Alperen Sengun, calling the alleged play that injured Curry not dirty.

Draymond Green has also shared his take on whether the Rockets are a dirty team or not.

Are The Houston Rockets Dirty?

Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star defended the Rockets and called them just a physical team.

However, Green also called them out for flopping when opposing teams are returning the favor and turning things physical.

“I know a lot of people are saying, ‘Oh man, the Houston Rockets are a dirty team,'” Green said via Kevin Topley of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t get off into that dirty thing. Every now and then you see some people that just do things that are downright dirty, and it happens, and when it does, I’ll speak on it.”

“Do they do some bullsh*t when we play them? Absolutely,” he continued. “I think the thing that may irritate me the most is, like, they play super physical, but then they start flopping sometimes, you know. And so, I would say that irritates me more, but I’m not going to sit here and call them a dirty team. They’re a physical team.”

Steph Curry seemingly suffered the injury early in the first quarter after trying to set a screen on Alperen Sengun. He was also knocked down by Amen Thompson earlier in the game.

Warriors have ruled out Curry for at least two weeks, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two-time MVP could be out for longer.

What’s Next for Golden State?

After Friday’s loss to the Spurs, the Warriors continue their road trip at the Bayou, visiting the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Monday.

The Warriors follow it up with back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies on November 18 and 19, respectively.

They are scheduled to return to the Chase Center on November 22, welcoming the Boston Celtics, before an NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings three days later.