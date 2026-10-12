Warriors Star Draymond Green Sends Defiant Message to Weight Critics

After the Golden State Warriors‘ first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Draymond Green went viral for looking out of shape.

Green was coming off a busy summer, entering free agency and re-signing with the Warriors. He played 14 minutes in that game, putting up two points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has played in three of the four Warriors preseason games, so conditioning isn’t an issue.

Nevertheless, Warriors fans were concerned that he won’t be in top shape entering the season, while his haters can’t help but troll the four-time NBA champion.

Draymond Green Responds to Weight Critics

Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star called his viral video “rough” but quickly defended himself.

Green first explained the optics of his weight and conditioning.

“I had a sweater tied around my waist,” Green said. “And I had my fanny pack tied around my waist and I had my glasses pulling down (shirt collar). Everything on my shirt pulled it down. I know you went crazy, and I really don’t give a damn.”

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The 36-year-old acknowledged that he’s not in top shape yet, but he feels pretty good heading into the new season. He also took a shot at the trolls on social media who might not be in the best shape as well.

“I’m actually in pretty decent shape for where I want to be right now,” he added. “But I did look crazy on the thing with all my stuff being pulled down and sagging down. Needless to say, I really don’t give a damn what y’all say because half the people who are saying something look ridiculous. So, I really don’t give a damn.”

With Green’s age and years of wear and tear from playing on a playoff contender for years, it’s not surprising if he’s taking time to get into shape. He’s a four-time champion already, though he knows when to turn things up.

Draymond Green’s New Role This Season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be playing a five-out offense this season. Kerr wants to limit turnovers, which means Draymond Green won’t be doing his usual playmaking under the Warriors’ new offense.

“The whole point for him early in camp, get down the floor,” Kerr said via Sports Illustrated. “We don’t want him trailing the play. The biggest adjustment for him. He’s trailed the play for us for years. … And when he’s down the floor, that could mean he’s in the corner. That could mean he’s on the wing. He’s still gonna be involved in the action.”

But with Kristaps Porzingis‘ injury, Green will likely split time between power forward and center until the Latvian big man is cleared to return.