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Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sends Heartfelt Ben Simmons Message Amid NBA Comeback

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Ben Simmons
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Ben Simmons made his preseason debut for the Sacramento Kings against the Golden State Warriors.

The former No. 1 pick started the game at power forward and played nine minutes. He finished with seven points and one assist, going 2-for-4 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

It was the start of Simmons’ comeback after not playing pro basketball for the entirety of last season.

Steve Kerr Sends Message to Ben Simmons

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the first half of their game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ 111-106 win over the Kings, Steve Kerr delivered a heartfelt message to Ben Simmons.

“I wish him well,” Kerr said via Fox Sports Australia. “I hope he has a really successful comeback, and I’m glad that he’s back in the league and competing. He’s a good testament to perseverance, coming back and giving another shot. I love that.”

Simmons’ career has been on a downward trajectory since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Simmons
GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball next to De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the preseason game at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The 30-year-old dealt with multiple back surgeries and struggled with his mental health over the past few years. He took a step back from basketball last season, engaging in sportfishing.

After being linked to the Warriors and New York Knicks this summer, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Kings. It’s a non-guaranteed contract, but he has a real shot at making the final roster.

Ben Simmons on His First Preseason Game

Ben Simmons
GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

In his postgame media availability, Ben Simmons addressed his first preseason game as a member of the Kings. Simmons was in good spirits, feeling like the player who won Rookie of the Year and was a three-time All-Star.

“It felt really good,” Simmons said via BasketNews. “When you’re out for a year and come back, it’s a good feeling to just be out there and compete and get the first one out of the way.”

“A lot of it is just being healthy and being able to do what I do, and also adding to that, being more aggressive,” he added. “I’m older now. I’m about the same player I was a few years ago, especially given that I’m healthy.”

The Kings are not rushing Simmons to play a full game. They will continue managing his workload for the rest of the preseason.

They have two more preseason games remaining against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Kings begin the regular season on the road at the Intuit Dome against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 21.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sends Heartfelt Ben Simmons Message Amid NBA Comeback

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