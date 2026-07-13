Hi, Subscriber

Draymond Green Doesn’t Think LeBron James Has Made Free Agency Decision Yet

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors chats with Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on October 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Draymond Green spent time with LeBron James recently, and during that time Green obviously pitched James on joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

James is currently deciding where he wants to continue his career, and the Warriors have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While some reports have suggested that James already has his mind made up about where he will be playing next season, Green didn’t get that impression.

Draymond Green Doesn’t Think LeBron James Has Made Up His Mind Yet Regarding Free Agency

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors hugs LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after their game at Chase Center on October 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During the latest episode of his podcast, Green said that he doesn’t believe that James has made a final decision yet, and he hopes that his pitch will make James strongly consider the Bay Area.

“With the things that I shared in it, I believe it’s definitely going to make the brain work a little bit,” Green said, via RealGM. “I don’t think there’s a decision that’s been made, but say if there was, it’ll make you think twice about it.”

While Green isn’t sure if his pitch will actually make a difference when it comes to James’ final decision, he wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity to try to recruit one of the best players to ever play the game to Golden State.

“Us being brothers, I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I’d be crazy if we’re together for X amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell’s going on? What are we doing?’ And so there’s that,” Green said.

“Of course I did that. And of course the pitch was crazy. I think I’m pretty decent at it. It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anything happen, I don’t know. I hope so.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Draymond Green Doesn’t Think LeBron James Has Made Free Agency Decision Yet

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x