Draymond Green Doesn’t Think LeBron James Has Made Free Agency Decision Yet

Draymond Green spent time with LeBron James recently, and during that time Green obviously pitched James on joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

James is currently deciding where he wants to continue his career, and the Warriors have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While some reports have suggested that James already has his mind made up about where he will be playing next season, Green didn’t get that impression.

Draymond Green Doesn’t Think LeBron James Has Made Up His Mind Yet Regarding Free Agency

During the latest episode of his podcast, Green said that he doesn’t believe that James has made a final decision yet, and he hopes that his pitch will make James strongly consider the Bay Area.

“With the things that I shared in it, I believe it’s definitely going to make the brain work a little bit,” Green said, via RealGM. “I don’t think there’s a decision that’s been made, but say if there was, it’ll make you think twice about it.”

While Green isn’t sure if his pitch will actually make a difference when it comes to James’ final decision, he wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity to try to recruit one of the best players to ever play the game to Golden State.

“Us being brothers, I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I’d be crazy if we’re together for X amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell’s going on? What are we doing?’ And so there’s that,” Green said.

“Of course I did that. And of course the pitch was crazy. I think I’m pretty decent at it. It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anything happen, I don’t know. I hope so.”

This story will be updated.