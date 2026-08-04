Warriors’ Draymond Green Claps Back at Kevin Durant Over 76ers Claim

Kevin Durant says the new-look Philadelphia 76ers are better on paper than the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors team he played on. His old teammates aren’t taking that quietly.

Durant made the comparison while responding to a fan on social media who argued Philadelphia’s roster, now featuring Jaylen Brown and LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, wasn’t close to the legendary Warriors squad. Durant disagreed directly, breaking down player-by-player why he believes the modern Sixers roster actually stacks up better.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Responds to Durant’s Comparison

Draymond Green didn’t take long to react once Durant’s comments circulated. Posting on Threads, Green fired back with a pointed jab of his own.

“Slim thought he was on his burner?” Green wrote.

The comment mocked the idea that Durant expected his remarks to stay out of public view, treating the moment with more mockery than genuine offense. Green’s response adds to a growing list of former teammates pushing back on Durant’s willingness to downplay the roster that won back-to-back championships together.

What Durant Actually Said

Durant didn’t hold back in his original comments, directly comparing individual accolades between the two rosters. He pointed to Embiid’s recent MVP award, Brown’s Finals MVP, and Maxey’s recent All-Star selections, while dismissing Klay Thompson’s career averages and questioning how the Warriors roster could be considered stronger on paper.

That framing didn’t sit well with Thompson either, who separately addressed Durant’s comments on his own Instagram Story before Green’s response added another voice to the pushback.

Why the Comparison Is Complicated

The 2016-17 Warriors added Durant to a roster that had just won 73 games. That group featured Stephen Curry, Thompson, Green, and a deep bench anchored by Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Golden State had already claimed a title in 2015. They nearly won again in 2016 before blowing a 3-1 Finals lead to James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

Philadelphia’s roster, by comparison, hasn’t reached a conference finals since the 2000-01 season. Brown has real championship pedigree of his own, having won Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics. Maxey has developed into a legitimate All-Star, averaging career-best numbers last season. Embiid remains one of the most talented players in the league when healthy. Rookie VJ Edgecombe adds another intriguing piece after a strong debut campaign.

Health and longevity remain real question marks for Philadelphia’s version of this experiment. James isn’t expected to play more than a couple of seasons at most. Embiid’s injury history continues to loom over any realistic championship math for the Sixers.

Final Word for the Warriors

Draymond Green isn’t interested in watching Durant rewrite the legacy of a team he helped build. A joking jab on Threads carries less weight than a full rebuttal, but it makes clear Golden State’s alumni still take pride in what that era accomplished.

Philadelphia has talent. It hasn’t proven anything yet.

Paper doesn’t win championships.