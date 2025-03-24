Draymond Green Now DPOY Favorite

One month ago, Draymond Green was an afterthought in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Not a sleeper. Not a dark horse. An afterthought.

Today? According to Polymarket, he’s the odds-on favourite.

Green’s DPOY chances have soared from 0.3% at the start of March to a league-leading 52.4%, leaping past Evan Mobley (43.4%) and stepping into a space that looked all but reserved for Victor Wembanyama before the Spurs rookie was ruled out for the season.

This is the part of the year where narratives shift and campaigns begin. Draymond is already halfway through his.

On Tuesday night against Milwaukee, with Steph Curry out and the Warriors teetering on the edge of another momentum slip, Green took the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment and made it personal. He held the two-time MVP to 0-of-6 shooting as the primary defender. Blocked him twice in the first quarter. Talked his talk after the win.

“If we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely,” Green said postgame via NBC Sports Bay Area. “One million percent I have a case.”

It’s more than a case. It’s a statement.

How Draymond Green Took Over the DPOY Race

Before March, Green wasn’t even in the conversation. His name sat far below Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Wemby. Then Wemby went down. Then JJJ missed time. Then Green got healthy, locked in, and started tearing through some of the best frontcourts in the league.

In his last five games, Green is averaging:

5.6 defensive rebounds

2.6 steals

2.2 blocks

Draymond’s defensive rating on the season sits at 108.5 through 57 games played. That’s been the heartbeat of a Warriors defense that ranks top-10 since Jimmy Butler joined the squad—and rising.

And Butler, by the way, sees it too.

“He gets mad when anybody scores—not just the guy he’s guarding,” Butler told NBA.com. “He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason.”

Why Green’s Defense Still Hits Different

The numbers help, but they don’t tell the whole story. They rarely do with Draymond.

When he’s at his best, he’s not just making plays—he’s preventing them entirely. Cutting off driving lanes before the guard even knows it’s a drive. Calling out sets two passes ahead. Rotating before the offense even finishes its read.

And when it comes to matchups? He’s been picking the biggest names and taking them out of games. Zion, Giannis, Siakam. The Hawks loss stung, but Green’s defense still held up. Now, the Warriors move into a critical stretch with Miami next, and a gauntlet of big matchups after that: Zion again, LeBron, Jokic, KD, Kawhi. If there’s ever been a DPOY resume built game-by-game, it’s happening in real time.

“What are you covering? I cover for everybody,” Green told told NBA.com.

That quote might be his campaign slogan.

Chasing the 65-Game Threshold

The only thing that could stall this push is the league’s new eligibility rule. Players need to log 65 games to be considered for most individual awards. Green sits at 57. That means he’ll need to suit up for at least 8 of the Warriors’ final 13.

If he gets there? He’s got the numbers. He’s got the film. He’s got the narrative. And now, he’s got the odds to match.

Green’s not just back in the DPOY race.

He might already be ahead of it.