Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Strong Message After Stephen Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors may have to find out how they look without Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green likes what he sees. Green believes this team is better prepared than last year’s group, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. “The spirit of this team is better,” Green said. “We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team.”

What Draymond Green Sees in This Team

Green believes the Warriors know who they are now. In his view, that identity gives them a better chance to survive without Curry than they had a year ago.

“I think that puts us in a better position to be successful without him as opposed to where we were last year,” Green said, per Slater.

Green also pointed to two young players who have raised the team’s floor. Yaxel Lendeborg gives the Warriors someone who can take the ball and create an advantage. Brandin Podziemski has been playing better too.

“Then obviously Yax, having a guy you can give the ball to and he can create an advantage,” Green said. “BP is playing a lot better.”

Lendeborg and Podziemski Step Up

Both players had strong nights in Wednesday’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets. Lendeborg led the Warriors with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Podziemski added 22 points after Curry left.

Curry exited in the first quarter and was ruled out with right abdominal soreness. He went for an MRI during the second half. Head coach Steve Kerr said afterward that “concern is high,” but he did not know the extent of the injury.

A Look Back at Last Season

The Warriors know what it looks like when Curry is out and the team struggles. Last season, they went 13-26 in the 39 games he missed.

This season has been better so far. Golden State is 1-1 without Curry and 8-4 overall. The loss to Houston ended an eight-game winning streak.

Golden State Warriors Depth Is Being Tested

Curry would be another name on a long injury list. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out with long-term knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the team. Brandon Williams will miss at least a week with a hamstring strain. Will Richard is dealing with a torn UCL in his left thumb.

That is why Green’s message carries weight. The Warriors do not have many answers to spare.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have not announced a timeline for Curry, and the MRI results are pending. Golden State plays the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.