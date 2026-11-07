Steve Kerr Sends Strong Brandin Podziemski Message Ahead of Magic Game

The Golden State Warriors are playing really well after a 0-3 start to the season. They have won six in a row ahead of Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Steph Curry is playing like an MVP, while Yaxel Lendeborg has rejuvenated the franchise with his impressive performances as a rookie.

Role players like Charles Bassey, Brandon Williams and Georges Niang have also stepped up amid the absences of Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis.

One starter being overlooked is Brandin Podziemski, who is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in seven games.

Steve Kerr Sends Strong Brandin Podziemski Message

Getty Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Brandin Podziemski #2 during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Speaking to reporters during Friday’s post-practice media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his thoughts on Brandin Podziemski’s start to the season.

Kerr had a lot of praise for Podziemski and the improvements he has shown in his fourth year in the league.

“I think he’s taking much better shots this year,” Kerr said. “I think he’s taking more threes, which we’ve always wanted. Fewer difficult hook shots, floaters in the lane. He’s either getting to the rim or he’s shooting the three. He’s been really good with the pump fake, side deep three. I think his shot chart is much healthier.”

Getty Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors waits to shoot a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89.

Podziemski entered the season fresh off a five-year, $110 million extension. The Warriors secured their best young guard, and he’s making strides in the right direction.

With Yaxel Lendeborg in tow, the future of the Warriors after Steph Curry is looking much better than it was last season.

Brandin Podziemski on Earning Steve Kerr’s Trust

Getty Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ win over the Phoenix Suns, Brandin Podziemski was asked about earning Steve Kerr’s trust amid their current winning streak.

“I feel like there’s an easiness because there’s a trust and a belief from my teammates, coaches that I can play at a high level,” Podziemski said. “So, when you have that, you can relax a little bit in your mind with that and just go out there and be free and play. And so that’s a good feeling to have.”

Podziemski added that having supportive teammates amid their 0-3 start helped develop their chemistry.

The Warriors will look to extend their streak to seven games against an Orlando Magic team on a three-game losing skid.