Draymond Green Sends Pointed Stephen Curry Message After Re-Signing with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason with some grand plans, but to this point, the majority of their moves have seen them simply retain their own players. The latest example of that saw Draymond Green re-sign with the team on a one-year, $27.7 million contract after the team missed out on several of its top targets.

The Warriors have been involved in many of the biggest rumors so far this offseason, but they have struck out on all of their desired moves. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Stephen Curry is becoming frustrated with Golden State’s star-chasing mentality, but now that he’s officially back in town, Green quickly shot down that notion.

Draymond Green Responds to Latest Stephen Curry Rumor

The Warriors have made it clear that they are going to do whatever they can to build one more championship contender around Curry before he retires. They have some solid pieces around him currently, such as Green, Jimmy Butler, and Kristaps Porzingis, but getting everyone on the court at the same time last year proved to be challenging.

Initially, Golden State’s plan this offseason was to sign LeBron James in free agency and then trade for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, from the Washington Wizards. That ended up falling through pretty quickly, though, as the Wizards had no interest in trading Davis, and James ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is just the latest example of the Dubs coming up short in their quest to pair Curry up with another star player, and it reportedly is taking a toll on him behind the scenes. If there was one guy who would know if that’s the case, it’s Green, and he revealed that, as far as he knows, Curry isn’t frustrated with the franchise’s desire to continue chasing star players over the offseason.

“I don’t know what the hell Steph’s tired of, but I do believe that if Steph was tired of something, he would say that,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “I know you all think Steph doesn’t speak. I’m telling you, Steph lives for tough conversations. Steph thrives in tough conversations. So, I don’t think that’s the case here.”

Warriors At Risk of Wasting 2026 Offseason

It certainly would be understandable if Curry were getting upset with the Warriors’ roster-building efforts, as the front office has struggled to surround him with much talent since their 2022 Finals victory. While the team has had the opportunity to add to their roster this offseason, they have largely kept things the same, which is a concerning development now that many of the top players available, both in free agency and on the trade market, are off the board.

If Golden State runs back the same team and manages to stay healthy, it could actually compete in the loaded Western Conference, but we have virtually no proof that this group will be able to do that. The Warriors clearly need more help, and their quest to add another star could end up determining just how successful the 2026-27 campaign winds up being.