Draymond Green Calls Victor Wembanyama ‘A Bit Dirty’ Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

Ahead of Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made some remarks about Victor Wembanyama.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champ discussed a viral video of Wembanyama lunging into OG Anunoby in the first quarter of Game 4.

Wemby nearly took out Anunoby’s knee, though nothing happened until later in the third quarter when he was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow to Karl-Anthony Towns‘ face.

Green called the Spurs superstar “a bit dirty,” which he has said about European players in general.

“Victor Wembanyama is a European player,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “They are a bit dirty. It’s why beating France and France was such a big deal. Europeans want to own our game and they are a bit dirty.”

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Green also defended himself from people who will claim that he’s a dirty player due to his history. He wanted everyone to know that he’s not dirty, but he’s not afraid to retaliate if he gets hit by someone dirty.

Draymond Green on Possible Wemby Suspension

In the same episode of his podcast, Draymond Green claimed that the NBA is protecting Victor Wembanyama from suspension. Green thought that Wembanyama should have been suspended already for some of the things he had done in the playoffs.

“He’s been shown a lot of grace,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “He probably should be suspended at some point, or have been already. He’s been shown a lot of grace, but I agree with the grace. We want to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs versus the New York Knicks, not the San Antonio Spurs sans Victor versus New York Knicks.”

Wembanyama is one flagrant foul away from getting an automatic one-game suspension. He was called for a flagrant foul penalty two after elbowing Naz Reid in Game 4 of the San Antonio Spurs’ semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Wemby picked up a flagrant foul penalty one in Game 4 for another elbow, this time on Karl-Anthony Towns. He has a total of three penalty points in the playoffs and is one penalty point away from suspension.

The NBA could have easily been called for another flagrant foul on Wemby in Game 3 for shoving Jalen Brunson in the back of the head, as per ESPN.

Draymond Green Apologizes To Jalen Brunson After Game 4

After the New York Knicks completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4, Draymond Green issued an apology to Jalen Brunson.

Green doubted Brunson’s ability to lead the Knicks to a championship, but he changed his stance now that the Knicks are one win away from their first title since 1973.

“I’m going to apologize in one game,” Green said on Inside The NBA, via The Spun. “So I’m going to say right now to your face, ‘I’m sorry.’ Then I’ll say when you go get your ring: ‘I apologize.'”

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The Knicks can close the series out on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Game 5 tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.