Draymond Green Says He Was Embarrassed Before Game 7 Win

The Warriors didn’t just win Game 7. They reclaimed control of their identity—and Draymond Green was the spark.

After two rocky performances in Games 5 and 6 that nearly derailed Golden State’s season, Green bounced back with a poised, vintage effort in Houston. He tallied 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in the Warriors’ 103–89 win over the Rockets, punching their ticket to a second-round showdown with the Timberwolves.

But what stood out even more than the box score was what happened before tip-off.

Draymond Opens Up: ‘I Spent the Last Two Days Embarrassed’

In a candid postgame press conference, Green didn’t shy away from the personal toll the series had taken on him. His words were raw, reflective, and real:

“I pouted way too much last game. So I spent the last 2 days embarrassed just at what I gave to the game, what I gave to the world. I’ve been dying since the last game ended to get out on the floor and prove who I am.”

This wasn’t just a response to criticism. It was accountability in its purest form. Green added:

“One thing about this league is you’re never done proving who you are until you’re done. Completely finished.”

Green proved it. With poise and fire.

Kerr: ‘Draymond Set the Tone’ in Houston

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave insight into the team meeting that shifted the mood heading into Game 7—crediting Green for leading it.

“Draymond set the tone last night in the team meeting. He basically owned up to losing his poise in Game 6… Just his emotional stability and voice tonight from the start set the tone.”

— via Anthony Slater

It wasn’t just talk. It translated to the floor.

Draymond Walks the Talk in Game 7

Green didn’t just address his teammates behind closed doors—he backed it up on the court. The veteran forward put up 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal, helping anchor Golden State’s defense while playing with measured intensity. He avoided any major flare-ups or technicals, and more importantly, he kept the Warriors emotionally steady in a high-pressure environment.

Whether it was contesting shots in the paint or keeping his teammates locked in during timeouts, Green was everywhere. It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he’s still the emotional compass of the team—and why, when he’s dialed in, the Warriors look like a different group.

Veteran Response from a Championship Core

While Green’s numbers stood out, the performance was part of a broader team effort. Stephen Curry delivered 22 points, 10 boards, and seven assists despite playing banged up. Jimmy Butler added 20–8–7 in his first postseason run with the Dubs. And Buddy Hield was electric—leading the way with 33 points and nine threes, the most in a Game 7 in NBA history.

All of it flowed from one thing: focus. And for Draymond, that focus was forged in reflection.