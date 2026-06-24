Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Addresses Viral Joe Lacob Draft-Night ‘Argument’

As the Golden State Warriors prepared to make the No. 11 pick in the NBA Draft, television cameras caught owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. engaged in what appeared to be an intense draft war room discussion.

Within minutes, the clip spread across social media.

For a fan base that has watched some of the franchise’s most scrutinized draft decisions unfold under Lacob’s ownership, speculation quickly followed.

Was there disagreement over a prospect? A trade? The direction of the franchise?

According to Dunleavy, not exactly.

“Yeah, we got into it about best golf course in San Francisco, and he didn’t agree with me,” Dunleavy joked after the draft. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

The Warriors executive eventually acknowledged that basketball matters were indeed part of the conversation, but insisted there was no internal divide when it came to the final decision.

“There were probably some talks about trades and things like that,” Dunleavy said. “But ultimately we were all in agreement to land on taking Yaxel.”

That agreement resulted in Golden State selecting Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg after exploring trade possibilities throughout the evening.

Warriors Weighed Trades Before Staying at No. 11

Golden State entered the draft as one of the league’s most closely watched teams.

League insiders reported the Warriors fielded offers for the No. 11 pick and explored scenarios that could have moved them up or down the board.

But once Arizona guard Brayden Burries came off the board at No. 10, the Warriors landed on Lendeborg, a player they had extensively evaluated throughout the pre-draft process.

The 23-year-old forward checked many of the boxes the organization prioritized entering the offseason.

He brings size, defensive versatility, secondary playmaking and immediate readiness to contribute — all traits valued by a team trying to maximize the remaining championship window of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

For Dunleavy, the important point was that ownership, the front office and the scouting department ultimately reached the same conclusion.

Why Warriors Fans Reacted So Strongly

Part of the fascination surrounding the exchange stems from Lacob’s long-standing reputation as one of the NBA’s most involved owners.

Unlike many owners who remain largely hands-off during basketball operations, Lacob has historically taken an active interest in draft evaluations and prospect development.

That involvement has drawn increased attention in recent years following two highly debated lottery selections.

The Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, envisioning him as a franchise center for the future. Injuries and inconsistent development prevented him from becoming a long-term contributor, and he is now out of the NBA.

One year later, Golden State drafted Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick. Kuminga flashed star-level athleticism and tantalizing upside but became a lightning rod among portions of the fan base amid ongoing debates about his role, development and fit alongside the Warriors’ veteran core. The organization ultimately traded him in February.

Both players were widely viewed around league circles as prospects Lacob strongly supported during the draft process.

That history helped explain why social media immediately latched onto the televised exchange between Lacob and Dunleavy.

Lacob Embraced Draft Process

Dunleavy, however, praised Lacob’s involvement.

“He’s so into it,” Dunleavy said. “I think this year, knowing where we were at as a team, he really focused in on the college stuff and watched it and knew a lot of these guys.”

The Warriors owner was particularly invested in a draft class that featured several older, NBA-ready prospects — including Lendeborg, who will turn 24 before next season.

Dunleavy joked that age concerns never gained much traction internally.

“[Lendeborg] is almost 24,” Dunleavy said. “I’m not worried, because he’s not 38.”

Warriors Expect Lendeborg to Play Immediately

The selection ultimately reflects where Golden State finds itself as a franchise.

Unlike rebuilding teams drafting for upside years down the road, the Warriors need contributors now.

Dunleavy believes Lendeborg’s experience gives him a chance to help immediately.

“I think it’s tough anytime a guy’s changing levels,” Dunleavy said. “But generally guys like this guy, who’s physically ready, who’s played at the highest level of college and won a national championship, maybe those guys can play sooner.”

In fact, Golden State may not have the luxury of bringing him along slowly.

“Whether we want him to or not,” Dunleavy added, “given our roster constraints and injuries and stuff like that, the opportunity will be there.”

For a Warriors team trying to contend while extending the life of its dynasty, that may have been the most important factor in the room.

The viral debate may have generated headlines, but the Warriors left draft night unified — and convinced they found a player capable of helping immediately.