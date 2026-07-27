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NBA Insider Brings End To Steph Curry Trade Rumors After Odds Increased

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Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Steph Curry has been in the rumor mill over the past few days after the Golden State Warriors fell short of signing LeBron James in free agency, a move that could have given Curry a superstar teammate in the twilight of their careers. 

Shortly after LeBron’s announcement that he would join the Philadelphia 76ers and not the Warriors, rumors about Curry potentially leaving the Warriors circulated. It resulted in odds increasing for Curry’s exit from his longtime team. 

According to Polymarket, the odds of Curry leaving the Warriors by asking for a trade peaked at 7%. 

NBA Insider Ends Steph Curry Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints put an end to all of the speculation. In his post on X, Siegel said Curry’s exit from the Warriors is an impossible scenario, knowing the four-time NBA champion’s principles and loyalty to his team. 

“Stephen Curry is not requesting a trade,” Siegel wrote. “Anyone who believes that doesn’t know who he is and what his values are.”

“I know him and people he’s close with,” Siegel added in a reply to a separate X post. 

Curry, who is now 38 years old, has shown rare loyalty in the modern NBA by playing his entire professional career with the Warriors. Drafted in 2009, he has completed 17 seasons with the franchise, anchoring a dynasty that won 4 championships.

He is also the longest-tenured active NBA player with a single franchise, playing his 18th season with the team next season. 

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. He made his 12th All-Star appearance, but missed significant time due to a knee injury. 

The Warriors’ season ended in the Play-In Tournament after finishing with the 10th-best record in the Western Conference. 

Steph Curry Reveals His Thinking On Loyalty With The Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For many years, Steph Curry has been seen as one of the most loyal stars in the NBA. But in a previous interview with Marc J. Spears, Curry expressed what makes him loyal to the Warriors and what would make him continue to be with the franchise. 

“I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day…I want to win. …if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that,” Curry said

Right now, the Warriors are far from a championship contender. After Curry, the Warriors’ second-best player is Draymond Green, while his supporting cast consists of Brandin Podziemski, Kristaps Porziņgis, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton.

The Warriors are also waiting on the recoveries of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, two players who are not expected to return until January 2027. 

The Warriors were in the hunt for stars over the past few months, getting involved in trade proposals for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and the free agency saga of LeBron James. 

The team will continue to be in the hunt for a co-star for Curry.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Insider Brings End To Steph Curry Trade Rumors After Odds Increased

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