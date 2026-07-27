NBA Insider Brings End To Steph Curry Trade Rumors After Odds Increased

Steph Curry has been in the rumor mill over the past few days after the Golden State Warriors fell short of signing LeBron James in free agency, a move that could have given Curry a superstar teammate in the twilight of their careers.

Shortly after LeBron’s announcement that he would join the Philadelphia 76ers and not the Warriors, rumors about Curry potentially leaving the Warriors circulated. It resulted in odds increasing for Curry’s exit from his longtime team.

According to Polymarket, the odds of Curry leaving the Warriors by asking for a trade peaked at 7%.

NBA Insider Ends Steph Curry Trade Rumors

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints put an end to all of the speculation. In his post on X, Siegel said Curry’s exit from the Warriors is an impossible scenario, knowing the four-time NBA champion’s principles and loyalty to his team.

“Stephen Curry is not requesting a trade,” Siegel wrote. “Anyone who believes that doesn’t know who he is and what his values are.”

Stephen Curry is not requesting a trade. Anyone who believes that doesn't know who he is and what his values are. https://t.co/0oGtYnE3pF — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 27, 2026

“I know him and people he’s close with,” Siegel added in a reply to a separate X post.

Curry, who is now 38 years old, has shown rare loyalty in the modern NBA by playing his entire professional career with the Warriors. Drafted in 2009, he has completed 17 seasons with the franchise, anchoring a dynasty that won 4 championships.

He is also the longest-tenured active NBA player with a single franchise, playing his 18th season with the team next season.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. He made his 12th All-Star appearance, but missed significant time due to a knee injury.

The Warriors’ season ended in the Play-In Tournament after finishing with the 10th-best record in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry Reveals His Thinking On Loyalty With The Golden State Warriors

For many years, Steph Curry has been seen as one of the most loyal stars in the NBA. But in a previous interview with Marc J. Spears, Curry expressed what makes him loyal to the Warriors and what would make him continue to be with the franchise.

“I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day…I want to win. …if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that,” Curry said.

Right now, the Warriors are far from a championship contender. After Curry, the Warriors’ second-best player is Draymond Green, while his supporting cast consists of Brandin Podziemski, Kristaps Porziņgis, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton.

The Warriors are also waiting on the recoveries of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, two players who are not expected to return until January 2027.

The Warriors were in the hunt for stars over the past few months, getting involved in trade proposals for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and the free agency saga of LeBron James.

The team will continue to be in the hunt for a co-star for Curry.