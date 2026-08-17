Former Golden State Warriors All-Rookie First Team Forward Signs With New Team

During the shortened 2019-20 season, the Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the NBA at 15-50.

One of the few bright spots on that team was Eric Paschall, who was drafted 41st overall out of Villanova. Paschall primarily came off the bench, averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 49.7% shooting.

For his efforts, Paschall was named to the All-Rookie First Team. He joined Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Brandon Clarke and Kendrick Nunn.

Eric Paschall Signs With New Team

After just three seasons in the NBA, Eric Paschall left to play overseas after the 2021-22 campaign with the Utah Jazz. Paschall played in Puerto Rico, Italy and China over the past few years.

The 29-year-old forward suited up for Hubei Wenlv of the Chinese Basketball League last season. He became a free agent this summer but quickly found a new home in Japan.

B.League One team Bambitious Nara announced that they have signed the former Golden State Warriors forward for the 2026-27 season.

“Thank you for your continued and enthusiastic support of Bambitious Nara. We are pleased to announce that Bambitious Nara has reached an agreement with Eric Paschall to sign a contract for the 2026-27 season,” the team announced.

Paschall also released a statement through the team regarding his decision to play in Japan:

“I am truly delighted to be joining Nara. I would like to thank the club’s management and coaching staff for their trust in me and for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates, coaches, staff, and fans.

“I will approach each day with energy, toughness, and a desire to win. I am prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team achieve its goals. I can’t wait to play in front of the new fans and make this season special together with you all. See you soon!”

Bambitious Nara plays in the second division of the B.League.

Eric Paschall’s Career

After one season at Fordham and four seasons and two NCAA championships at Villanova, Eric Paschall declared for the 2019 NBA draft and was selected in the second round by the Golden State Warriors.

Paschall easily earned minutes as a rookie due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson missing the majority of the 2019-20 season. Curry played in just five games after breaking his hand, while Thompson missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

But after a good rookie season, Paschall was limited to just 40 games in his second year in Golden State. The Warriors traded him to the Utah Jazz in the summer of 2021 in exchange for a future second-round pick.

Paschall became a free agent after one year in Utah, initially signing a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he was waived before the start of the 2022-23 season.