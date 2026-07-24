Former Miami Heat Guard Sparks NBA Return Buzz on Social Media

The Miami Heat lose out on LeBron James, who decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year contract.

With James no longer an option, the Heat will have to find other ways to improve their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. They have been linked to Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal, who could be great additions for next season.

One former Heat player sparked his NBA return, specifically to Miami, with his recent remarks on social media.

Kendrick Nunn Comments About Heat Fans

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kendrick Nunn revealed that Miami Heat fans have been asking him every day if he’s going to return to the team. Nunn seemingly teased the possibility of returning to the NBA since moving to Europe in 2023.

“Bump into at LEAST 3-5 people a day asking me when I’m coming back! Miami Heat, the city is talking!” Nunn tweeted.

Nunn was in the NBA for four seasons, spending the first two with the Heat. He was signed as a free agent in 2019, playing his way into the All-Rookie First Team. He was part of the Heat team that reached the 2020 NBA Finals, but he barely played during their postseason run.

After two seasons in Miami, Nunn signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed his first season with the Lakers due to a knee injury, and he was traded to the Washington Wizards midway through his second year with the purple and gold franchise.

Nunn decided to leave the NBA in the summer of 2023 to sign with Greek team Panathinaikos. He has turned into a cult hero in Greece, leading his team to one EuroLeague championship, one Grekk League title and two Greek Cup triumphs. He was also named EuroLeague MVP in 2025.

Miami Heat and Panathinaikos Fans React to Kendrick Nunn’s Tweet

Following Kendrick Nunn’s message about Miami Heat fans asking him about a potential NBA return, he received plenty of reactions on social media. Heat fans were ecstatic about Nunn re-joining the franchise, while Panathinaikos fans can’t believe he’s thinking about leaving Greece.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

@TwoWayDav: “Never forget KNunn was 2nd for ROTY in 2019. We miss you goat.”

@PhinsOnFire_: “Miami Heat let’s make this happen, gives us the scoring threat at guard we need.”

@JVelardi12: “Hit up Pat and the company! Come on back.”

@DonDarma13: “If I were you, I would focus on becoming the best player in Europe of all time.”

@Zeljko_king: “You are living and you’re being treated as a king in Athens. What’s that sh*t all about bro??”

@AtherapeutaPao: “You play for Panathinaikos. Respect the fans and the coach.”

Nunn signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract to stay with Panathinaikos in March 2025. It was the biggest contract in EuroLeague history until it was surpassed by Vasilije Micic‘s $14 million deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv four months later.