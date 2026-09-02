Report: Warriors Fail To Trade For Defensive Player Of The Year

The Golden State Warriors missed out on a potential game-changer last season, who was a former Defensive Player of the Year.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors pursued Jaren Jackson Jr., who was the league’s best defender during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

The Warriors looked to trade for Jackson when he was still with the Memphis Grizzlies before the trade deadline in February, but he was eventually dealt to the Utah Jazz in a trade that involved eight players.

How JJJ Would Have Impacted The Golden State Warriors

If the deal had gone through, the Warriors would have added an elite rim protector, solid scorer, and a potential ceiling-raiser to a squad looking to maximize the final years of Steph Curry in the franchise.

Jackson Jr., who is just 26 years old, averaged 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 48 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season before a knee injury ended his year early.

He would also be paired with Draymond Green in the Warriors’ frontcourt, creating a highly capable defensive duo that could have given Golden State the ability to go toe-to-toe against other star-studded frontcourts such as that of the Denver Nuggets, and the San Antonio Spurs.

This comes before the Warriors missed out on numerous major names in the trade market and in free agency, such as the likes of Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

Now, the Warriors are left with an injured Jimmy Butler as Curry’s secondary star, alongside an aging supporting cast of Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford.

Warriors Are Aggressive This Offseason, But Have Nothing To Show For It

According to general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., the Warriors have been aggressive this offseason, but have had little to show for it.

“We’re super aggressive,” Dunleavy said. “If people knew the cold calls I made offering a lot of stuff for players, I think they’d realize how hard we’re trying. And frankly, it’s not as much the guys that end up getting moved. There’s a lot of guys that we really, really value that don’t get moved, and that’s probably because those teams (feel the same).

“I think we call on the guys we really think can make an impact and change our direction. But that’s the nature of every offseason, every trade deadline. That’s the way it works. I think as we get into this season, the trade deadline, the Dec. 15 date, I’m confident in our ability to do deals if we need to based on a couple things.”

The Warriors prioritized stability and flexibility over a massive roster shake-up during the offseason, opting to run back their veteran core with minor depth adjustments.

They first signed Brandon William in free agency in a one-year, $2.6 million contract to provide a downhill scoring presence and ball-handling support behind Stephen Curry.

They also picked up Georges Niang, who signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal to give the bench a veteran, floor-spacing threat.

The Warriors also selected Yaxel Lendeborg in the draft.

The Warriors are not expected to be in the running for the championship, while franchise icon Curry enters his 18th season in the league.