Warriors’ Former All-Star Suddenly Emerges as Potential Trade Candidate

The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with a former All-Star they acquired last season.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors’ top trade candidate entering the 2026-2027 NBA season is Kristaps Porzingis because his $20 million salary matches, and only $3 million is guaranteed for next season, essentially making it an expiring contract.

Per Siegel, a Western Conference executive noted Porzingis, an All-Star during the 2017-2018 season, could be moved closer to the February trade deadline if his health-related absence persists and the Warriors pivot to secure frontcourt reliability.

“I spoke with one rival West executive earlier this week who said that he wouldn’t be shocked if Porzingis was moved by the Warriors and he didn’t finish the season with them, moved at the trade deadline because he’s basically a $20 million contract spot,” Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops podcast.

“It’s what the Warriors had last year with Jonathan Kuminga, and they ultimately turned Kuminga into Porzingis. Could they do something similar with Porzingis’ contract over the first three, three and a half months of the regular season?”

Kristaps Porzingis Faces Health Issue With The Warriors

Porzingis is out indefinitely for the Warriors due to an unspecified medical concern, creating a cloud of uncertainty as the team prepares for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and head coach Steve Kerr revealed that the sudden health issue forced Porzingis to miss training camp in Hawaii and the preseason opener. While the front office hopes he can return quickly, they have provided no formal timeline for his recovery.

Notably, he has missed 90 regular-season games over the last two years due to lingering health concerns.

Porzingis, who is now 31 years old, previously dealt with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which came from a severe viral illness in 2025.

The roster is already stretched thin, as star forward Jimmy Butler III is recovering from an ACL injury and expected to be sidelined until January or February 2027 on top Moses Moody’s ruptured left patellar tendon.

In Porzingis’ absence, the Warriors are now forced to lean on veteran Al Horford and Draymond Green to hold down the frontcourt rotation.

Kristaps Porzingis Was Solid When Healthy For The Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis joined the Warriors at the February 2026 trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks, appearing in 15 games and averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

During the 2025-2026 regular season split between the Hawks and Warriors, Porzingis played 32 total games.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with the Warriors on June 30, 2026, before the mystery health issue emerged.

Newly signed Georges Niang, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg are expected to fill the void left by Porzingis until he returns to the court.

The current roster could be seen as a bridge toward a major summer reset. With significant contracts coming off the books next offseason, the immediate goal for the upcoming season is staying competitive in the Western Conference playoff picture or holding the fort until Butler and Porzingis return to full health.

Again, Steph Curry is expected to be at the forefront of the Warriors’ run.