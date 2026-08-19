Former First-Round Pick Named Warriors Player With Most to Prove Next Season

The star players on the Golden State Warriors don’t have much to prove at this point, especially Steph Curry, who has already established himself as the most elite shooter and one of the best all-around guards to ever play the game.

But, a former first-round pick of the Warriors will enter the ’26-27 season with plenty to prove.

Brandin Podziemski Named Golden State Warriors Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and fourth-year guard Brandin Podziemski was the pick for Golden State.

Podziemski has started in 108 games for the Warriors over the past three seasons, but his development has left something to be desired when it comes to his ability to generate his own offense. That’s an area where the Warriors are going to need to see some improvement if Podziemski is going to remain a major piece of the puzzle for the team moving forward.

“For a Golden State Warriors team in desperate need of shot-creators and self-sufficient scorers who can compromise defenses off the dribble, Podziemski has still fallen short. It may be too much to ask of the athletically limited guard that he suddenly become a blow-by threat on the ball. Podziemski’s relatively slow mechanics may never be suited to quick-trigger shooting on the bounce,” Hughes wrote.