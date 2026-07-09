Warriors Expected to Reunite Steph Curry With Champion Backcourt Partner

Much has changed in the Golden State Warriors since the team last won a title in 2022, but a handful of faces from that run are likely to feature on the Dubs’ roster again in 2026-27.

Among them is Steph Curry, who has one year remaining on his contract and is hunting an extension this offseason. Golden State can offer him two more seasons at close to $70 million annually.

Ten-year NBA veteran guard Gary Payton II, who has spent six seasons of his decade-long tenure with the Warriors, isn’t going to make nearly that amount.

However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote on Thursday, July 9 that Payton is highly likely to add to his 267 career appearances in a Golden State jersey beginning this October.

It’s difficult to imagine Steph Curry’s Warriors without Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr. Similarly, the team just seems better with Payton providing perimeter defense, making back-cuts to the basket and even hitting an occasional three-point shot. The Warriors and Kerr decided to continue the relationship; a Curry extension seems inevitable, and while losing Payton wouldn’t be as odd to adjust to as Klay Thompson moving on, pencil Payton back in with Golden State.