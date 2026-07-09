Warriors Expected to Reunite Steph Curry With Champion Backcourt Partner

Much has changed in the Golden State Warriors since the team last won a title in 2022, but a handful of faces from that run are likely to feature on the Dubs’ roster again in 2026-27.
Among them is Steph Curry, who has one year remaining on his contract and is hunting an extension this offseason. Golden State can offer him two more seasons at close to $70 million annually.
Ten-year NBA veteran guard Gary Payton II, who has spent six seasons of his decade-long tenure with the Warriors, isn’t going to make nearly that amount.
However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote on Thursday, July 9 that Payton is highly likely to add to his 267 career appearances in a Golden State jersey beginning this October.
It’s difficult to imagine Steph Curry’s Warriors without Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr. Similarly, the team just seems better with Payton providing perimeter defense, making back-cuts to the basket and even hitting an occasional three-point shot.
The Warriors and Kerr decided to continue the relationship; a Curry extension seems inevitable, and while losing Payton wouldn’t be as odd to adjust to as Klay Thompson moving on, pencil Payton back in with Golden State.
Pincus added that he expects Payton to ink a deal with the Dubs worth the veteran’s league minimum of $3.9 million. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 15.6 minutes per night for the Warriors across 73 games played last season.
Gary Payton II Free Agency on Hold While Warriors Pursue LeBron James
Payton’s free agency has taken a back seat in Golden State to the ongoing saga that has become LeBron James‘ availability.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways approximately a week and a half ago, and the Warriors entered free agency as one of the top apparent destinations for his services.
Both Curry and Green have longstanding friendships with James, while the franchise cleared out enough salary cap space to make him an offer at the non-taxpayers full midlevel exception, which tallies $15.1 million in 2026-27.
However, James’ agent Rich Paul has since said his client is perhaps willing to play for the league minimum, which has opened up a host of title contenders as potential suitors for the four-time MVP heading into his age-42 campaign.
Based on the most recent information from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the majority of people in NBA circles believe the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are the most likely candidates to sign James in the coming days/weeks.
Warriors’ Best Chance to Sign LeBron James Involves Trading for Anthony Davis
Golden State’s best chance at inking James now likely involves trading with the Washington Wizards for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, with whom James won a championship in Los Angeles back in 2020.
However, Charania and his ESPN colleague Bobby Marks have both reported in recent days that acquiring Davis is likely to cost the Warriors a massive amount of draft capital, potentially including all three of the team’s tradable first-round picks.
That level of investment in an injury-prone 33-year-old player may not be prudent, particularly if a significant portion of the motivation involves landing James for just one year and putting together a historically old super team built around James, Davis, Curry and Green that may, or may not, remain healthy enough to meaningfully compete in a top-heavy Western Conference.
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