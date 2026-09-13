New Warriors Forward Makes Strong Steph Curry Statement Before Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors signed free agent forward Georges Niang to a one-year deal last month.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report the $3.9 million deal between the Warriors and Niang, who missed the entire 2025-26 season due to injury.

“Free agent forward Georges Niang has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Niang — a career 40% 3-point shooter — enters his 11th NBA season after missing 2025-26 due to injury,” Charania tweeted.

Niang previously signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2017. He was cut before the start of the season as Golden State won their second title in three years.

Nevertheless, Niang built a solid career as a role player.

He has played for the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

Niang on Steph Curry

In an appearance on the Not Even D2 podcast recently, Niang opened up about his decision to join the Warriors.

One of the reasons why Niang signed with Golden State is Steph Curry, who remains one of the best players in the world at age 38.

“There’s a lot of player and player movement, body movement, ball movement,” Niang said. “Then when you play with a guy like Steph, who is just as being on the other team, I don’t think people understand like how much you worry about a guy like that. There’s been so many times where we’ve been up 15 or 16 against the Warriors in the fourth quarter with like two minutes to go and we’re still like, ‘All right, like the game’s not over.'” “But Steph is like amazing,” he added. “He’s throwing the ball behind his head, hitting someone for a dunk. He’s making a deep three, then stealing the ball, getting a layup. It’s just like he’s a magician out there.”

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Niang also mentioned how excited he is to play for the Warriors. He likes the idea of being in an underdog team with a chip on their shoulder and looking to prove doubters wrong.

In addition to Curry, Niang can’t wait to play with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

He even gave a shout-out to the Warriors’ young core of Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Moses Moody.

Curry Entering Final Season of Contract

One of the biggest headlines for the Warriors entering training camp is Steph Curry’s contract.

Curry is eligible to sign a contract extension that will keep him in Golden State for the rest of his career. He was linked to a potential trade this offseason, but they were just rumors.

The Warriors want to keep Curry for the rest of his career, and he wants to stay.