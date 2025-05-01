Warriors Trade Pitch Swaps Jimmy Butler, 2 Firsts for $175 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors exploded after trading with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA’s deadline back in February, but what if the franchise could flip Butler and some accompanying assets for something even better?
That is a question the Dubs may have to ask themselves come this summer, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks could be on the verge of parting ways following yet another unceremonious playoff exit.
Milwaukee won the title five years ago, the season following back-to-back MVP awards for Antetokounmpo. Since then, however, the team has failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals and has exited in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past three postseasons. Some of that was due to poor injury luck, but the regardless of the reasons, the championship window in Milwaukee now appears firmly closed following the torn Achilles tendon Damian Lillard suffered in Game 4 of the team’s five-game series loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Antetokounmpo still has three years remaining on his $175 million contract, including a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. However, top basketball analysts around the league agree the Buck’s pathway back to true contender status, even with the two-time MVP, probably doesn’t exist. At 30 years old with two guaranteed years remaining on his current deal and coming off a season in which he finished third in MVP voting, Antetokounmpo’s trade value will probably never be higher again than it is now.
So as painful as a rebuild will be, Milwaukee may have to deal its star center, and Antetokounmpo may be ready to move on as well. And that is where Golden State could enter into the equation.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Discussed Teaming Up With Stephen Curry Before
Antetokounmpo has openly mused about the idea of playing with fellow two-time MVP Stephen Curry before. Thus, when trade discussions around the Bucks star have popped up over the past couple of years, the Warriors always find their way into the conversation.
Golden State will likely advance to the second round of the playoffs as the No. 7 seed with Butler reprising his postseason superstar role of “Playoff Jimmy,” who carried the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances during his time with that franchise.
So why mess with a good thing? The only viable reason is if it is clear that doing so can make that good thing even better, and Antetokounmpo offers that possibility.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Prove Piece Warriors Need to Get Over Top in Western Conference
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report laid out a potential deal on Wednesday, April 30, centered around Butler and two first-round picks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.
“Basically, anyone and anything not named Stephen Curry — who, notably, is repped by the same agency (Octagon) as Antetokounmpo — could be up for grabs,” Buckley wrote. “Picks and prospects would be out the door, but a primary building block like Draymond Green or even Jimmy Butler could be involved too — either getting sent back to the Bucks, who lack the draft pick control needed to reap the full rewards of a rebuild, or being sent to a third team who reroutes additional assets to Milwaukee.”
Golden State probably won’t mess with a formula that works if the team advances to the Western Conference Finals, NBA Finals or wins a title. However, the Warriors appear clearly to need more size if they hope to get past the Oklahoma City Thunder at any point during the remainder of Curry’s career, and Antetokounmpo is already one of the best and most accomplished big men in league history.
Comments
Warriors Trade Pitch Swaps Jimmy Butler, 2 Firsts for $175 Million Star