Warriors’ Trade Pitch for Giannis Antetokounmpo Bolstered By ‘Important Detail,’ Says Insider

Despite the Golden State Warriors being left out in the reported Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s short trade destinations, there is still a belief that they are in the running to land the “Greek Freak” should he demand a trade.

The Warriors’ dream to pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry could hinge on one “important detail,” according to Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Aside from the championship tradition and the presence of Curry, Antetokounmpo’s representation could work in the Warriors’ favor, which Fischer pointed out in a recent video posted on Bleacher Report discussing the Milwaukee Bucks franchise star’s future.

“I think the other big connection here to keep an eye on is the fact that Giannis and Steph are both represented by the same agency, Octagon, not the same agent, but the same agency,” Fischer said.

Antetokounmpo is represented by his fellow Greek, Alex Saratsis, who joined Octagon in 2009 and is widely credited for the agency’s international clout.

Saratsis also represents Curry’s brother, Seth Curry of the Charlotte Hornets.

On the other hand, Curry is represented by Jeff Austin, who is the head of Octagon’s basketball division.

“Giannis is going to have a very complicated trade scenario and talks like that if we do come down to a Giannis trade request at some point in time, whether it’s February or whether it’s next summer… the fact that he’s represented by the same agency as Steph Curry, I think, is just an important detail in all of this,’ Fischer added.

Connections as Driving Force in NBA Player Movement

Such connections and relationships, Fischer pointed out, have worked in the past, most recently with Karl-Anthony Towns getting traded to the New York Knicks.

Towns is reunited with his former Creative Artists Agency agent, Leon Rose, currently the Knicks president, in New York.

Fischer also noted it worked in Russell Westbrook‘s move to the Denver Nuggets in the offseason. Nuggets franchise star Nikola Jokic, who backed the move, and Westbrook are both represented by Excel Sports Management president Jeff Schwartz.

The list goes on, with Fischer also noting the same synergy between Klutch Sports and the Los Angeles Lakers. Their franchise stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are both under Klutch Sports.

The Lakers have added several Klutch Sports clients in the past, including Cam Reddish, the former lottery pick who did not pan out in Atlanta and New York, and most recently, two-way player Christian Koloko.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s List of Potential Landing Spots: Report

CBS Sports’ national columnist Bill Reiter reported on October 31 that two Eastern Conference teams are on Antetokounmpo’s radar.

“Teams are circling — and hopeful,” one Western Conference team executive said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline,” said a top executive of a team that could be in the mix. An Eastern Conference NBA executive has already heard the places believed to be Giannis’ would-be preferred destinations: “The teams I’ve heard are Miami and New York — the Nets, not the Knicks.”

In February, The Athletic reported trading for Antetokounmpo is the Warriors’ “dream scenario” as they “have long understood that a star wing next to Curry is their cleanest path back to title contention before Curry’s late prime fades.”

The Warriors have the combination of young talents led by Jonathan Kuminga, mid-size salaries such as Andrew Wiggins‘ $26.2 million and draft capital to offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo should they decide to part ways.