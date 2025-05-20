Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Warriors Rumors With Comments

The 2025 NBA offseason is expected to revolve around the uncertain future of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who, per reports, is open to seeking a trade from Milwaukee.

One of the teams Antetokounmpo has been constantly linked to is the Warriors, specifically due to his close friendship with Stephen Curry.

Antetokounmpo did his part in further sparking the rumors during a Q&A session with fans on X. “The Greek Freak” named Curry as one of his favorite players to play with on NBA 2K, one of the greatest point guards ever, and a part of his all-time starting five. Antetokounmpo also named Curry and his Bucks teammate, Damian Lillard, among the best long-range shooters of all time.

Kobe or Steph https://t.co/hqiJqWmJcs — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Magic,Steph or Isaiah thomas 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/XrgxhTQPmB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Him and Dame greatest shooters of all time 💯 https://t.co/oDJmbxwgsC — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Antetokounmpo’s constant praise of Curry got fans speculating about his potential move to the Bay Area.

While the Warriors don’t possess trade assets like the Rockets, Spurs, or Thunder, they could realistically put together a package for Antetokounmpo.

Pathway for Giannis to the Warriors

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is “a pathway” for Antetokounmpo to land on the Warriors should he request the Bucks front office to honor his request.

“The Lakers or the Warriors couldn’t win a bidding war if the market’s open — no way they could win a bidding war,” Windhorst told “The Dan Patrick Show” on May 19.

“If Giannis went in and said, ‘I want to be with Steph Curry. That’s who I want to play with.’ Is there a deal that could happen between those two teams? Yes. I would be lying to you if I told you the Warriors couldn’t trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Windhorst made similar comments on ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 16.

“The Bucks don’t have to listen to him [Antetokounmpo], Windhorst said. “But if he were to come to Milwaukee and say, ‘I want to play with Steph [Curry]’, there could be a deal worked out.

Warriors Could Retool Roster

Whether or not an Antetokounmpo trade materializes, ESPN’s Shams Charania expects the Warriors to be “incredibly aggressive” in retooling the roster around their Big 3 of Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III.

“The Golden State Warriors have up to four first-round picks they can trade,” Charania told ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Furthermore, Charania noted that the Warriors’ front office, led by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., is eyeing a certain set of players ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“I’m told their priority is finding a play-making wing defender or a center to add to this group.” he said. “A lot of it will come down to someone that Steve Kerr and the big feel like will help this team and fits their culture and their identity.”

Celtics guard Derrick White fits that criteria of a player. According to The Ringer’s Zach Lowe, the Warriors are “looking at” White as the perfect backcourt player to pair with Curry.

“Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors going forward is Derrick White… I think that’s something the Warriors are looking at right now,” Lowe said.