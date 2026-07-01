Golden State Warriors Bring Back Key Rotation Piece in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors continue to build out their roster for next season.

Golden State’s latest move involves bringing back a key contributor on a decent deal.

Golden State Warriors Sign De’Anthony Melton to Two-Year, $11 Million Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors have agreed to bring back veteran guard De’Anthony Melton on a two-year, $11 million deal. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season that Melton could turn down in favor of free agency, just as he did this summer.

Melton had a $3.45 million player option on his last contract for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season that he turned down in favor of a new deal. Now, he gets a slightly higher salary and another year on the deal.

Melton has been a productive player for the Warriors, but his tenure with the team has been limited by injury issues. He played in 49 total games for Golden State last season and posted averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per performance. He was limited to just six total games the year before due to an ACL injury.

De’Anthony Melton Wanted to Continue Career with the Warriors

Melton is likely happy about the way his free agency played out and the fact that he’ll be remaining in Golden State, as he previously expressed a desire to continue his career with the Warriors.

“Most definitely. I would love to come back. I kind of leave that type of stuff up to my agent and upstairs, but I would love to,” Melton said of Golden State back in April.

“That’s why also you’ve got to give yourself time to kind of decompress and see everything that’s going on,” Melton said. “Kind of let the dust settle. I think that type of stuff is what I’m going to worry about next week and stuff like that, and get with my agent and let Mike [Dunleavy] and Steve [Kerr] and Rick [Celebrini] decide what they have going on as well, too.”

Now back with the Warriors, Melton will continue to provide backcourt depth as a two-way player capable of spacing the floor on one end and playing some solid perimeter defense on the other.