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Golden State Warriors’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

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Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts during a game. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors didn’t make any major acquisitions over the offseason, so they’re going to need some major internal growth, and health, if they’re going to take a step forward compared to last year.

One particular returning rotation player was recently predicted to outperform his current contract during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Brandin Podziemski Predicted to Outperform Contract With Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors gestures after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski as a guy who could play above his paygrade in the coming campaign. Podziemski will make less than $6 million for his services during the ’26-27 season, which could potentially prove to be one of the biggest bargains in the entire NBA.

“. . . Podziemski can do everything pretty well, and he consistently finds ways to influence games without needing 15 shots. At 23, there is also plenty of time for his offensive game to evolve.

“The contract makes the upside even more appealing. Podziemski is scheduled to make just $5.68 million in 2026-27, the final year of his current deal before his $8.7 million qualifying offer becomes available. If he turns his all-around game into 16-to-18 points with improved playmaking while maintaining his efficiency, Golden State will have extracted enormous value from the deal.”

Podziemski will be the ninth-highest paid player on the Warriors this season, behind Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Al Horford, Yaxel Lendeborg and De’Anthony Melton.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Golden State Warriors’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

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