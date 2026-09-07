Golden State Warriors’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

The Golden State Warriors didn’t make any major acquisitions over the offseason, so they’re going to need some major internal growth, and health, if they’re going to take a step forward compared to last year.

One particular returning rotation player was recently predicted to outperform his current contract during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Brandin Podziemski Predicted to Outperform Contract With Golden State Warriors

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski as a guy who could play above his paygrade in the coming campaign. Podziemski will make less than $6 million for his services during the ’26-27 season, which could potentially prove to be one of the biggest bargains in the entire NBA.

“. . . Podziemski can do everything pretty well, and he consistently finds ways to influence games without needing 15 shots. At 23, there is also plenty of time for his offensive game to evolve.

“The contract makes the upside even more appealing. Podziemski is scheduled to make just $5.68 million in 2026-27, the final year of his current deal before his $8.7 million qualifying offer becomes available. If he turns his all-around game into 16-to-18 points with improved playmaking while maintaining his efficiency, Golden State will have extracted enormous value from the deal.”

Podziemski will be the ninth-highest paid player on the Warriors this season, behind Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Al Horford, Yaxel Lendeborg and De’Anthony Melton.

This story will be updated.