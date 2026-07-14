Warriors Get Major LeBron James Update Before Final Decision

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as the frontrunners for LeBron James, according to Front Office Sports’ Alex Schiffer, who cited multiple NBA executives in a new report. One Western Conference executive said he would be stunned if James ended up anywhere else.

Another executive explained why they believe James will ultimately choose Golden State. The reason is not Stephen Curry. It is not the money. It is something far more practical.

Geography.

The Proximity Advantage

The Bay Area sits approximately one hour by flight from Los Angeles, where James’ family is based and where his business empire is headquartered. That proximity is something no other team in the race can offer.

The contrast with the other finalists is stark. Cleveland is roughly 4.5 hours from Los Angeles by air. Philadelphia and Miami are both around 5.5 hours. Minneapolis is 3.5 hours. Even Denver is two hours away.

During Warriors homestands with two days off between games, James could realistically fly home to Los Angeles and return without significant disruption. That kind of flexibility is simply not available with any other team in contention.

What Executives Are Saying

The executives polled by Schiffer were clear that this race has come down to two teams. Cleveland represents an emotional homecoming, with the Cavaliers being James’ home state franchise and the team most closely associated with his legacy. Golden State offers Curry, Draymond Green, and the proximity advantage.

One executive pushed back on the idea that a Warriors signing would be seen as ring-chasing.

“You can’t call this ring-chasing,” the executive told Schiffer. “LeBron is 41 and Steph is 38. This is an attempt to see if the old guard can get one last title.”

Schiffer also reported that teams in the mix for James have discussed the possibility of trading for Bronny James as an added incentive if the four-time MVP signs with them.

The Decision Timeline

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that James now has “all the information” from interested teams and that it is “decision time.” That framing suggests the process is closer to a conclusion than the past two weeks of waiting have indicated.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, performing as an effective second option alongside Luka Doncic. At 41, he is no longer the player who carries a team on his back every night, and that reality may shape his final decision as much as any roster or financial consideration.

Where the Warriors Stand

Golden State cannot offer James the largest contract or the deepest roster. With Jimmy Butler recovering from an ACL injury and Curry managing his own health concerns, there is a real possibility James would need to carry more of the offensive load than ideal at this stage of his career.

Cleveland and Miami could offer him a more clearly defined secondary role, which may be more appealing to the oldest player in the NBA. But the proximity advantage and the appeal of playing alongside Curry and Green give the Warriors a compelling argument that no other team can replicate.

Final Word for the Warriors

The race has come down to the Warriors and the Cavaliers, according to the executives who spoke to Schiffer. Shams says it is decision time. The answer could come at any moment.

Golden State’s case rests on geography, relationships, and the allure of one last run between two all-time greats. Whether James agrees is the question the entire basketball world is waiting to have answered.