Hi, Subscriber

Golden State Warriors Suffer Major Losses to Coaching Staff Under Steve Kerr

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Warriors, Al Horford, Warriors starting unit, Steve Kerr
Getty
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors laughs from the bench with coaches (L-R) Seth Cooper, Terry Stotts, Jerry Stackhouse and Kris Weems during the second half at the Delta Center on January 28, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for the Golden State Warriors next season after agreeing to a multi-year contract to remain as the team’s head coach.

However, he’ll be on the sideline without a couple of key assistant coaches.

Top Assistants Terry Stotts,  Jerry Stackhouse Leaving Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 7, 2026: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr questions a follow called against his team during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Golden State’s top two assistants, Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse, are are both departing the franchise this offseason. Like Kerr, their contracts both expired after the 2025-26 NBA season.

Both coaches had been on the Warriors’ bench for the past two seasons.

From Slater:

Stotts just finished his second year as Kerr’s lead assistant and offensive coordinator. His nearly three-decade coaching career includes a nine-season run as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Stotts informed Kerr late in the regular season that he didn’t intend to return and told ESPN he is leaving the Warriors on good terms and remains open to NBA head coaching opportunities.

… Before joining the Warriors, Stackhouse was the head coach of Vanderbilt for five seasons. He is leaving to pursue head coaching opportunities elsewhere, league sources said. Warriors forward Draymond Green recently suggested Stackhouse for the North Carolina head job before the school hired former Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

“I enjoyed my time with Steve, the staff and players,” Stotts said in a statement. “My two years there were fulfilling. Nothing but well-wishes.”

Andre Iguodala, Willie Green Named as Potential Warriors Assistant Coach Replacements

Andre Iguodala (left) and Steve Kerr of the Warriors

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 15: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors confers with head coach Steve Kerr while playing the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kerr and the Warriors will now be tasked with finding replacements for Stotts and Stack before next season.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, a couple of names to keep an eye on for Golden State’s staff are Andre Iguodala and Willie Green. Both guys have previous experience in Golden State.

Iguodala had two separate stints with the Warriors as he played for the team from 2013 to 2019 and then again from 2021 to 2023. He was instrumental in helping the Warriors win all four of their recent championships and he was named NBA Finals MVP in 2015 after the Warriors bested the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

Meanwhile, Green previously served as an assistant in Golden State from 2016 to 2019.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Golden State Warriors Suffer Major Losses to Coaching Staff Under Steve Kerr

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x