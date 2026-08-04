Warriors Could Add All-Time Great Steph Curry Teammate Next Season

The Golden State Warriors may have missed on big-name players this offseason, but they could be getting one next year.

According to a report by Marc Stein in the Stein Line, many teams are monitoring the situation of Nikola Jokic in Denver Nuggets. Jokic did not sign a contract extension this summer and has been in trade rumors since.

With his situation, Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, could be the next big target of the Warriors to give superstar Steph Curry a major shot at another NBA championship.

“There are a lot of eyeballs on the Denver Nuggets right now league-wide,” Stein reported. “There is a lot of curiosity about where this team is going and, let’s face it, [Nikola] Jokic could have signed an extension for the second straight summer and did not. And even if that is 1,000% motivated by the finances involved, it’s still going to get other teams whispering, monitoring — you know, pick your adjective — but this is going to be a topic.

“It just is. There’s no way around it. So, yes, I think there is a great deal of external interest beyond the 303 in the Denver Nuggets in the 2026-27 season.”

Warriors Are Hungry For A Superstar

The Warriors missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat last month. They also failed to snag Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, despite multiple shots at him via trade.

The biggest miss was when they did not sign LeBron James in free agency. James teamed up with Brown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jokic has been in Denver throughout his NBA career, leading them to a resurgence in the late 2010s en route to a title in 2023. Since then, however, the Nuggets have struggled to rpelicate the same depth and firepower they had in their championship run, not making the conference finals for the last three years.

Jokic, who is 31 years old, is still considered one of, if not the best player in the world. During the 2025-26 NBA regular season, he played 65 games, averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

Nikola Jokic Makes Future Clear

Nikola Jokic’s rhetoric is still hinting at him staying in Denver. But this “financial decision” has continued to cast doubts.

“My idea and desire is to stay in Denver,” Jokic said. “I’ll probably sign [an extension] next season, the reason is strictly business. I would like to stay in Denver for the rest of my life, but that’s up to them.”

While currently eligible for a four-year extension worth roughly $278 million to $280 million, waiting allows the three-time MVP to target a historic five-year, $359.5 million deal as a free agent.

It also means a year-long speculation about his future and cast doubts about his loyalty with the Nuggets.

It could also result in other teams, such as the Warriors, possibly swooping in anytime soon to get his services.

For now, everyone, including contending teams, is waiting and seeing what happens to Jokic this upcoming season. For the Nuggets, these are anxious times.