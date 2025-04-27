Draymond Green Gloats Over Jalen Green’s Struggles: ‘Go Paint Your Nails’

The Golden State Warriors–Houston Rockets playoff rivalry took another colorful turn.

Green vs. Green.

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green got into Rockets young guard Jalen Green‘s skin after their 104-93 win in Game 3 on Saturday at Chase Center.

Draymond gloats over Jalen’s miserable performance in the pivotal Game 3 and mocks him to paint his nails after the Warriors held the Rockets’ star guard to just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting after erupting for 38 in Game 2.

Draymond’s taunt was a referenced to Jalen’s video in 2024 talking about painting his nails to match his hand tattoos.

The Warriors forward played it coy after the incident.

“Yeah, the game was over,” Draymond told reporters. “Don’t matter.”

But the Rockets guard took umbrage at Green’s taunting.

“Just talking,” Jalen told reporters after the game. “Steph [Curry] had a good game. The reason they won. Just talking. [Draymond] can’t really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.”

Draymond struggled offensively with only seven points on 11 shots but he anchored the Warriors’ stifling defense with two steals and three blocks. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist held Jalen to 1-of-4 shooting when he was his primary defender, according to the NBA matchup tracking data.

“I’m not sure what he took [umbrage] to,” Draymond told reporters. “But it was a good win for us.”

Draymond added four assists and he was a plus-12 in 34 minutes as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead over the No. 2 seed Rockets without Jimmy Butler.

On the other hand, Jalen was minus-14, the second-worst among all Rockets players who saw action in Game 3.

Draymond Reacts to Dillon Brooks’ ‘Dirty Player’ Accusation

The Rockets have been vocal about their disdain for Draymond.

Ahead of Game 3, Dillon Brooks passed the blame on Draymond Green while defending Amen Thompson from the Warriors fans who labeled the young guard a “dirty player” for undercutting Butler in Game 2 that led to his injury.

“No, I think the dirty player is Draymond, giving [Amen] a little push,” Brooks told reporters following Friday’s practice. “Jimmy was fighting there for a rebound, and stuff happens. Amen is not a dirty player. He has nothing to do with being a dirty player. We’re not worried about that. We’re on to the next game and we hope Jimmy can get better.”

Butler exited with 1:51 left in the first quarter in Game 2. He was later diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion that kept him out of Game 3.

Asked to comment, Draymond offered none.

“I don’t have one,” Draymond told reporters after Game 3.

Brooks fouled out with 3:47 left, as he helplessly watched the Warriors close out the game with a 12-7 run.

Plenty of Warriors Stepped Up in Jimmy Butler’s Absence

Curry carried the bulk of the scoring load for the Warriors in Butler’s absence, finishing with a near triple-double: 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

But he had plenty of help.

Buddy Hield added 17 points off the bench. Gary Payton II, who was questionable with right shoulder strain, sparked the Warriors strong finish with 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“To see everyone step up in his absence was huge,” Draymond said.