Draymond Green Addresses Locker Room Concerns With Jimmy Butler

One of the reported initial concerns of the Golden State Warriors in trading for Jimmy Butler is his personality fit in the locker room, especially with Draymond Green.

Before the Warriors pulled off the trade after their Kevin Durant talks fell apart, The Athletic described “adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities.”

But Green downplayed the fit concerns surrounding Butler’s addition. After all, Green didn’t have problems with past teammates DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul, who have similar strong personalities like Butler.

“He win? I win? That’s the fit. Winners win,” Green said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails. Just [expletive] get the job done however it needs to be done.”

Butler’s alpha-male personality butted heads with Heat president Pat Riley which ultimately led to their messy divorce.

The Warriors are hoping to get a motivated Butler after they gave him what the Head refused to give: security tenure.

After Durant communicated he doesn’t want to reunite with the Warriors, they quickly pivoted to Butler, their second choice ahead of Brandon Ingram, who was eventually traded to Toronto.

All-in Move to Give Curry, Green Another Title Shot

Butler initially preferred to go to Phoenix because the Suns owner Mat Ishbia was willing to give him the extension he sought from Miami. But when he realized a Suns trade isn’t coming, he agreed to join the Warriors who gave him a two-year, $121 million.

Butler finally relented and decided to join Green and Stephen Curry in their quest to win another title before this golden era in Warriors basketball ends.

Butler’s extension lines up with Curry and Green. It’s a large commitment for the Warriors with Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency looming.

Curry, Butler and Green’s salaries for the 2025-26 season eat up 80% of the Warriors cap room. It’s a sign that they are all-in to give Curry and Green their best chance to add more to their four championships.

“One thousand percent,” Green said. “That’s the goal. That’s what they’ve done. We appreciate it.”

Jimmy Butler’s Post-Trade Reaction

After a tumultuous two months, the Jimmy Butler saga in Miami ended with his move to Golden State, which was one of Butler’s four preferred destinations, which included Phoenix and the two Texas teams — Houston and Dallas.

Butler is more than happy to get out of Miami as he took to social media to express his reaction to the trade with a six-word message.

“Welcome to the wild wild west 🎶,” Butler wrote.

Butler’s caption refers to an “unreleased song by the American musician Breland, Anthony Gharib of ESPN reported.

What Jimmy Butler Brings to the Table

With Butler, the Warriors found their second star to pair with Stephen Curry in their bid to give him another title shot at 36.

The six-time All-Star will be Curry’s best co-star since Durant in their back-to-back championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

Dubbed “Playoff Jimmy” for his penchant for playing big games during the postseason, Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference Final berths during his six seasons in Miami. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 11 games across his two Finals stints.

The blockbuster trade ends the tumultuous divorce between Butler and the Heat that has engulfed the NBA over the last two months.

Butler will provide the Warriors a different dimension with his midrange shooting and a strong two-way game.

Golden State ranks last in free throws and Butler, who averages 5.6 free throws made per game throughout his career, will instantly give them a boost in that department.