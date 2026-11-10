Warriors Guard Faces Major Decision After Injury Setback

Will Richard has a full tear of the UCL in his left thumb, and he wants to play through it. The Golden State Warriors guard shared the update with Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News. He said he jammed the thumb on a boxout.

“We’re trying to wait till the swelling goes down,” Richard said. “I’ll do a workout, catching and going full speed, and see if it’s comfortable… I want to play.”

Will Richard Opens Up on the Injury

Richard did not sound like a player ready to shut it down. He wants to test the thumb first. A full-speed workout will show whether he can catch, grip and move without pain.

He did not play in Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He is out indefinitely.

What the Golden State Warriors Are Weighing

The Warriors will decide on Richard within the next week, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. There are two paths. He could play with a splint, or he could have surgery.

Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Richard is still deciding between the two. The team expects to update his status once the swelling goes down.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the team is hoping for the best. “We’re hopeful he’s able to play through it, and we’ll know more after a few days when the swelling goes down,” Kerr said.

Kerr also spoke highly of Richard’s play this season. “He’s playing at a really high level, a lot of confidence, filling an important role,” Kerr said. “At times starting, at times coming off the bench. But able to really play good minutes for us and brings energy, a lot of defensive intensity, shooting the ball well.”

Golden State Warriors Backcourt Takes Another Hit

The timing is rough for the Warriors’ guard rotation. Brandon Williams left Monday’s game with a left hamstring injury. He has an MRI scheduled.

Gary Payton II sat out with an illness and left knee inflammation. Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler are also out.

That leaves De’Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer as likely beneficiaries if the injuries stack up.

What’s Next for the Warriors

Golden State beat New Orleans 138-87 and has won eight straight. The Warriors are 8-3. They face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and Richard’s decision is expected within the week.