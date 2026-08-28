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How Steph Curry Could Become ‘Lingering Distraction’ for Golden State Warriors

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Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Seven
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the second half against the Houston Rockets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 04, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has a major decision to make. Curry is eligible for a contract extension with the Warriors, and he has to decide whether or not he wants to put pen to paper on a deal prior to the onset of the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

The expectation is that Curry will indeed ink an extension, but if he doesn’t, it could raise red flags in Warriors world.

Steph Curry’s Refusal to Sign Extension with Warriors Could Create a Distraction

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In an article for The Athletic, Nick Friedell explains how if Curry declines to sign an extension, the situation could become a “lingering distraction” for the Warriors moving forward given Curry’s overall importance and impact on the organization.

“The overwhelming likelihood has always been that Curry will sign and the Warriors will go about business as usual, with him as the focal point of everything they do. But if he waits, whether as a statement about the roster or simply because he wants to see what happens next, the uncertainty would create the type of lingering distraction that will hover over the group until there is resolution,” Friedell wrote.

“. . . He knows how much attention he commands and how much the Warriors stand out among their peers. That’s why he knows exactly what kind of message it would send if the new deal isn’t worked out. Would he be willing to turn down that kind of security and spend the season answering questions about his future? Or does he trust the Warriors enough to commit now and leave the organization’s next major decisions for another day?”

Friedell makes some solid points, and all eyes will continue to be on Curry until he makes a decision regarding an extension, one way or another.

Key Members of Warriors’ Brass Expect Steph Curry to Sign Extension, Finish Career in Golden State

The good news for Warriors fans is that key member of the organization expect Curry to sign an extension and finish his career in Golden State.

“There’s two things I’m confident about with Steph. He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior,” Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said earlier this month.

“I don’t think that changes tomorrow, August 29th, start of the season, middle of the season, end of next season. Those things are going to be consistent.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m very close with Steph — he lives right near me, he’s incredibly happy with the organization, with his life… I’ve never heard a word about [Steph wanting to go elsewhere], and I can’t imagine it,” Lacob said. “We certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I just think people are completely making a bunch of crap up.”

We’ll have to wait to hear the official word from Curry himself, but at this point it doesn’t sound like Warriors fans have much reason to worry.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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How Steph Curry Could Become ‘Lingering Distraction’ for Golden State Warriors

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