How Steph Curry Could Become ‘Lingering Distraction’ for Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has a major decision to make. Curry is eligible for a contract extension with the Warriors, and he has to decide whether or not he wants to put pen to paper on a deal prior to the onset of the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

The expectation is that Curry will indeed ink an extension, but if he doesn’t, it could raise red flags in Warriors world.

Steph Curry’s Refusal to Sign Extension with Warriors Could Create a Distraction

In an article for The Athletic, Nick Friedell explains how if Curry declines to sign an extension, the situation could become a “lingering distraction” for the Warriors moving forward given Curry’s overall importance and impact on the organization.

“The overwhelming likelihood has always been that Curry will sign and the Warriors will go about business as usual, with him as the focal point of everything they do. But if he waits, whether as a statement about the roster or simply because he wants to see what happens next, the uncertainty would create the type of lingering distraction that will hover over the group until there is resolution,” Friedell wrote.

“. . . He knows how much attention he commands and how much the Warriors stand out among their peers. That’s why he knows exactly what kind of message it would send if the new deal isn’t worked out. Would he be willing to turn down that kind of security and spend the season answering questions about his future? Or does he trust the Warriors enough to commit now and leave the organization’s next major decisions for another day?”

Friedell makes some solid points, and all eyes will continue to be on Curry until he makes a decision regarding an extension, one way or another.

Key Members of Warriors’ Brass Expect Steph Curry to Sign Extension, Finish Career in Golden State

The good news for Warriors fans is that key member of the organization expect Curry to sign an extension and finish his career in Golden State.

“There’s two things I’m confident about with Steph. He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior,” Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said earlier this month.

“I don’t think that changes tomorrow, August 29th, start of the season, middle of the season, end of next season. Those things are going to be consistent.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m very close with Steph — he lives right near me, he’s incredibly happy with the organization, with his life… I’ve never heard a word about [Steph wanting to go elsewhere], and I can’t imagine it,” Lacob said. “We certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I just think people are completely making a bunch of crap up.”

We’ll have to wait to hear the official word from Curry himself, but at this point it doesn’t sound like Warriors fans have much reason to worry.