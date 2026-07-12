Warriors Legend Sends Strong Message on LeBron James Chase

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of LeBron James has generated more commentary than almost any other story in the NBA this offseason. Everyone has an opinion. Now one of the most respected voices in Warriors history has weighed in.

Andre Iguodala told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he had recently been texted by a friend about James’ rumored interest in Golden State, and the message his friend sent captured something important about what this moment actually means.

What Iguodala Said

Iguodala relayed the message he received and what it revealed about how people around the league are viewing the situation.

“He’s like, ‘Steph Curry, if he’s going to get another one of the greatest players of their generation to play on his team, what does it say about him?'” Iguodala told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The point landed cleanly. Curry has already played alongside Kevin Durant during his prime years. If he can now attract James, it says something significant about the kind of player and teammate Curry has become, not just as a champion but as someone other legends want to compete alongside in the final chapters of their careers.

What Curry Said

Curry himself addressed the James pursuit earlier this week while speaking to reporters at the American Century Championship golf tournament. He acknowledged the unique nature of what a Curry-James partnership would represent in NBA history.

“Him going into his 24th season, me going into my 18th, the battles we’ve had, that would be such a unique story in NBA history, in sports history,” Curry said. “But a little premature right now to talk about it.”

The caveat at the end was telling. Curry knows the situation is far from resolved. He is making his feelings known without getting ahead of a decision that ultimately belongs to James.

Where Things Stand for the Warriors

The Warriors have the $3.9 million veterans exception available to offer James, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. But the financial offer is not the central issue. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported recently that the Warriors believe they will not make James’ list of finalists unless they are able to acquire Anthony Davis.

That path remains blocked. The Washington Wizards have shown no interest in trading Davis, and Rich Paul shut down trade talk on his Game Over podcast this week, saying Davis will be playing for Washington next season.

With Jimmy Butler also sidelined while recovering from an ACL injury, the Warriors’ roster argument to James is currently built almost entirely around Curry himself. Whether that is enough to make the final cut remains the central question.

Final Word for the Warriors

Andre Iguodala framed it as well as anyone has. If LeBron James chooses to play alongside Steph Curry, it says everything about the kind of player Curry is and the kind of legacy he has built.

Whether James ultimately makes that choice is still unknown. But the conversation around what it would mean has never been more compelling.