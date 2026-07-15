The Golden State Warriors are going to run it back at the big man position. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and even Charles Bassey are returning for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 25-year-old Bassey was the latest to ink a deal with the Warriors.

On July 9, it was revealed that Bassey was going to be the Warriors’ Quentin Post replacement after they opted against matching the veteran center’s offer sheet.

As Bassey gears up for training camp with the Warriors in the fall, he made an important decision on his contract, which hints that another change of scenery could occur later on down the line.

Warriors’ Get Important Trade Update On 26-Year-Old Center

According to Spotrac, Bassey has waived his implicit no-trade clause with the Warriors.

The veteran center no longer has the power to veto any moves during the 2026-2027 NBA season, giving the Warriors some flexibility.

In addition to the waived clause, the Warriors also have Bassey on a partially guaranteed deal.

Although the center signed for $2.4 million, he will only see $1.4 million if he’s waived before the January 10 deadline. That will be a key date to watch for the Warriors.

Charles Bassey’s NBA Career

The 25-year-old center entered the NBA out of Western Kentucky in 2021.

At the time, Bassey garnered interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected him 53rd overall during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bassey appeared in just 23 games with the Sixers during his rookie season. Ahead of year two, Bassey was released.

The San Antonio Spurs picked up Bassey and kept him around for three seasons. After Bassey parted ways with the Spurs in free agency during the 2025 offseason, he bounced all around the league.

There was a preseason stint with the Atlanta Hawks, a 10-day run with the Memphis Grizzlies, a quick second stint with the Sixers (two 10-day deals), a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, and a final 5-game run with the Warriors.

With the Warriors, Bassey appeared in five games. He averaged 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes of action.