Hi, Subscriber

Warriors’ Get Important Trade Update On 26-Year-Old Center

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 17 Charles Bassey #28 of the San Antonio Spurs takes shots before the start of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center on January 17, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are going to run it back at the big man position. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and even Charles Bassey are returning for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 25-year-old Bassey was the latest to ink a deal with the Warriors.

On July 9, it was revealed that Bassey was going to be the Warriors’ Quentin Post replacement after they opted against matching the veteran center’s offer sheet.

As Bassey gears up for training camp with the Warriors in the fall, he made an important decision on his contract, which hints that another change of scenery could occur later on down the line.

Warriors’ Get Important Trade Update On 26-Year-Old Center

LeBron James drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors defenders as Lakers deal with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injuries

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot against Nate Williams #19 and Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Bassey has waived his implicit no-trade clause with the Warriors.

The veteran center no longer has the power to veto any moves during the 2026-2027 NBA season, giving the Warriors some flexibility.

In addition to the waived clause, the Warriors also have Bassey on a partially guaranteed deal.

Although the center signed for $2.4 million, he will only see $1.4 million if he’s waived before the January 10 deadline. That will be a key date to watch for the Warriors.

Charles Bassey’s NBA Career

Golden State Warriors G League center Charles Bassey

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Charles Bassey #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers and RaiQuan Gray #0 of the Brooklyn Nets fight for position in the second half during a preseason game at Barclays Center on October 03, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 127-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old center entered the NBA out of Western Kentucky in 2021.

At the time, Bassey garnered interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected him 53rd overall during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bassey appeared in just 23 games with the Sixers during his rookie season. Ahead of year two, Bassey was released.

The San Antonio Spurs picked up Bassey and kept him around for three seasons. After Bassey parted ways with the Spurs in free agency during the 2025 offseason, he bounced all around the league.

There was a preseason stint with the Atlanta Hawks, a 10-day run with the Memphis Grizzlies, a quick second stint with the Sixers (two 10-day deals), a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, and a final 5-game run with the Warriors.

With the Warriors, Bassey appeared in five games. He averaged 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes of action.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments