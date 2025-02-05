Warriors Exploring Trade for Former No. 2 Pick Amid Butler, Durant Chase: Report

Anew name has emerged as another trade option for the Golden State Warriors in their desperate search for a star to pair with Stephen Curry at this year’s NBA trade deadline.

Jake Fischer reported on “The Stein Line” on Substack that Warriors “has also examined the prospect of acquiring New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram.”

But Fischer noted Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler remain to be their top trade targets.

“Although Ingram did not have great success under Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their late summer run together at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we’ve been told not to discount the possibility that the Warriors could pursue the one-time former All-Star playing out his current contract on an expiring $36 million salary if Golden State cannot land one of its higher-profile targets,” Fischer wrote on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Brandon Ingram’s Frustrating Experience Under Steve Kerr

Ingram grew frustrated with his Team USA experience when his role shrunk during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines as Steve Kerr favored New York Knicks forward Josh Hart over him.

“This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic at the time. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”

That frustrating experience under Kerr carried over to the 2023-24 season when he put up the worst scoring season (20.8 points) of his tenure with the Pelicans.

“I’ll be honest,” Ingram said in April 2024. “This was, from (Team) USA up to this season, this was probably the worst I’ve been in a New Orleans Pelican uniform. I’m motivated by that. I can go back and blame coaches. I can blame everybody else but myself. But I have to go look myself in the mirror and tell myself what I really need to do. How can I help this team? How can I help the coaches?”

The former No. 2 pick has already missed 27 straight games this season with an ankle injury. He is on an expiring $36 million salary. Since Ingram couldn’t agree to an extension with the Pelicans last summer, they have been shopping him around as they are not keen on paying Ingram, who is seeking $50 million per season in a contract extension, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Ingram averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 37.4% from the 3-point line before he was hurt.

Warriors Desperate After Lakers Landed Luka Dončić

Fischer earlier described the Warriors as a team looking to make a big move that will rival the Los Angeles Lakers acquisition of Luka Dončić in a blockbuster swap for Anthony Davis.

It’s the reason why they pivoted off their trade talks for former Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who was eventually traded in the De’Aaron Fox three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

Butler is not interested in signing an extension with the Warriors if they trade for him, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported. That leaves the Warriors with Durant as the top-tier star left for them to chase.

“The path to Durant alone does seem plausible. Phoenix, entering Monday’s business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams’ pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this.

The Suns, mind you, are expected to maintain a very high asking price before they ever agreed to part ways with him. We’re talking serious draft capital and highly rated young talent. The Suns do have a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga, sources said,” Fischer wrote on Monday, Feb. 3.