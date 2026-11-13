Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 13)

The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s also part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage. The Warriors and the Spurs are looking to take control of the West Group C.

The Spurs are favored to win the game since the latest news regarding Steph Curry‘s injury.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Spurs

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors officially released their injury report against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors have six players on their board, including Steph Curry, who suffered an oblique injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

Curry is out for the game alongside Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Brandon Williams.

Charles Bassey is listed as probable due to left toe soreness. He likely gets upgraded to available before tip-off.

Butler and Moody are still recovering from their respective knee injuries. They are both expected to return this season, possibly in January.

Butler could return earlier based on what he’s been doing over the past week. He has been participating in shootaround before games, wearing full Warriors gear.

Porzingis is still away from the team as the Warriors continue to find a trade for the one-time All-Star.

Williams is still nursing a left hamstring strain, though he could return sooner rather than later.

Will Richard, who has a torn UCL in his left thumb, is not on the injury report. Richard told reporters on Wednesday that it’s all about pain tolerance, and he will continue playing through the injury.

Warriors Outlook Without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks. Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear, which he suffered in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets.

Many Warriors fans online are pointing to a play involving Alperen Sengun that might have caused Curry’s injury.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors could be without Curry for even longer. Charania used previous similar injuries to players like Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who were all out, ranging from four to six weeks.

Last season, the Warriors were 13-26 without Curry. It’s a tall task for the Warriors to maintain their winning performances, but they have Yaxel Lendeborg and an improved Brandin Podziemski.

De’Anthony Melton is expected to step up, as well as L.J. Cryer.

Brandon Williams could also pick up the slack once he returns from his injury.