Warriors’ Will Richard Shares Encouraging Injury Update After Loss vs. Rockets

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors confirmed that Will Richard suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Richard missed the Warriors’ 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday because of the injury. He was then listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets before getting cleared to play.

In 19 minutes, Richard finished with 9 points, four rebounds, and one steal despite this injury. He’s expected to continue playing through the thumb issue as long as he can.

Will Richard Shares Update on Injury

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets, Will Richard was asked about his left thumb injury.

Richard explained that it’s all about pain tolerance, and he understands the adjustments he has to make.

“It wasn’t bad when I played with it,” Richard said. “I played fine at the game. Pain tolerance, I felt comfortable out there today. Just got to get comfortable still doing everything I was doing before (the injury). Catching, all that, being more aggressive. … I like to be a little handsy on defense, so I’m gonna feel that doing that, but nothing too crazy.”

With Steph Curry getting added to the team’s injury list, Richard has no other choice but to play through the injury.

Other players on the Warriors’ injury list include Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porziņgis, Gary Payton II and Brandon Williams. Gui Santos has also been dealing with left tendinitis, which has caused him to miss two games last week.

Will Richard Provides Steph Curry Update

In addition to his injury, Will Richard also shared an update on Steph Curry’s injury.

Richard told reporters that Curry was in good spirits at halftime and told them that he’ll be fine.

“He said he’s good,” Richard said. “Just making sure he’s checked and stuff like that, but our doctors are taking good care of him. … Yeah, we talked to him at halftime. He made sure everybody knew he was okay.”

That’s a positive update, but the Warriors are going to be cautious with the 38-year-old superstar. He is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

Curry suffered what appears to be a right oblique injury, but it’s still unclear at this point. He seemingly suffered the injury after getting tangled with Alperen Sengun, who has been blasted by Warriors fans on social media.