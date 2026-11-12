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Warriors’ Will Richard Shares Encouraging Injury Update After Loss vs. Rockets

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Will Richard, Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors confirmed that Will Richard suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Richard missed the Warriors’ 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday because of the injury. He was then listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets before getting cleared to play.

In 19 minutes, Richard finished with 9 points, four rebounds, and one steal despite this injury. He’s expected to continue playing through the thumb issue as long as he can.

Will Richard Shares Update on Injury

Will Richard
GettyWill Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Golden State Warriors won 120-107.

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets, Will Richard was asked about his left thumb injury.

Richard explained that it’s all about pain tolerance, and he understands the adjustments he has to make.

“It wasn’t bad when I played with it,” Richard said. “I played fine at the game. Pain tolerance, I felt comfortable out there today. Just got to get comfortable still doing everything I was doing before (the injury). Catching, all that, being more aggressive. … I like to be a little handsy on defense, so I’m gonna feel that doing that, but nothing too crazy.”

Golden State Warriors
GettyGary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors and Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors react during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on February 25, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee.

With Steph Curry getting added to the team’s injury list, Richard has no other choice but to play through the injury.

Other players on the Warriors’ injury list include Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porziņgis, Gary Payton II and Brandon Williams. Gui Santos has also been dealing with left tendinitis, which has caused him to miss two games last week.

Will Richard Provides Steph Curry Update

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In addition to his injury, Will Richard also shared an update on Steph Curry’s injury.

Richard told reporters that Curry was in good spirits at halftime and told them that he’ll be fine.

“He said he’s good,” Richard said. “Just making sure he’s checked and stuff like that, but our doctors are taking good care of him. … Yeah, we talked to him at halftime. He made sure everybody knew he was okay.”

That’s a positive update, but the Warriors are going to be cautious with the 38-year-old superstar. He is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

Curry suffered what appears to be a right oblique injury, but it’s still unclear at this point. He seemingly suffered the injury after getting tangled with Alperen Sengun, who has been blasted by Warriors fans on social media.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Will Richard Shares Encouraging Injury Update After Loss vs. Rockets

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