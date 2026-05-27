NBA Insider Lays Out Plan for Warriors to Sign LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have been linked as a team that could be interested in signing LeBron James. James is a free agent this season, and he will be able to sign anywhere he wants. He is 41 years old, and it doesn’t look like he will retire.

This summer, the Warriors will be looking to add a superstar player to the roster. They will be one of the many teams trying to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade. He will be their top target, but James is certainly someone they could bring in via free agency.

One NBA insider laid out the best way for Golden State to sign him.

NBA Insider Lays Out Best Plan for Warriors to Bring in LeBron James

On The Hoop Collective, NBA insider Tim Bontemps believes the best way for Golden State to land him is by signing him to the mid-level exception. Bontemps mentions that the Warriors have around $15 million for that to use to help bring James in.

James hasn’t taken a pay cut in quite some time, so signing for the midlevel would cut into his salary. However, James is no longer a max player. At his age, he is a massive injury risk and is best used as a third option on a championship-level team.

Signing for the mid-level is the best way for him to make the most money possible if he doesn’t return to Los Angeles. The Lakers are going to be one of the teams with the most cap space in the NBA. However, they will be spending a lot of that on bringing back Austin Reaves.

If James wants to compete for a title, playing for the Warriors is one of the best chances he has to do that. Stephen Curry is still one of the best offensive players in the league when he is healthy. Once Jimmy Butler returns from his torn ACL, that makes them even more dangerous.

Golden State has an Advantage Over Other Teams if They Want to Sign LeBron James

The Warriors have a great pitch to sign James if he decides he wants to leave Los Angeles. They are one of the few teams that can sign him using more than the veteran minimum and still compete for a championship. That combination is attractive to him.

Golden State will likely only pursue James if they can’t land Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard in trades. Those two forwards will be the top trade targets for them as this offseason continues. Both players are younger and are still near or in their primes as players.

James is still giving the Lakers the first chance to sign him. If negotiations don’t work out, then James will start looking at options involving other teams. It seems his preference would be to stay in Los Angeles and play for the Lakers.