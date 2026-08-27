6-Time NBA All-Star May Have Played Major Role in Golden State Warriors Dynasty

The Golden State Warriors built a modern-day NBA dynasty, winning four championships since 2015.

The league even introduced the second apron, mainly to make things more competitive. It worked since there have been different champions in the past eight years.

If the second apron stays, it seems like the Warriors might be the last real dynasty in the NBA. And a six-time All-Star might have played a major role in building it back in 2014.

Jermaine O’Neal’s Role in Warriors Dynasty

A six-time All-Star for the Indiana Pacers, Jermaine O’Neal played 18 years in the NBA. He suited up for the Golden State Warriors in his final season in 2013-14. He served as a veteran presence for a relatively young team headlined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Speaking on the Cousins podcast with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed how important O’Neal’s advice was to him after they were eliminated from the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs.

“We lose in seven games, and I’m looking at the team going, ‘Well, Steph’s looking like he could be something. Klay, Harrison Barnes, some of our young guys, Draymond played in that series,'” Myers said. “And Jermaine calls me three days after we lost, and I’m thinking he’s going to tell me he’s retired or whatever. He goes, ‘Hey man, listen to me. Do not break this team up.’

“And I was kind of like, ‘What’s so great about this team? We just lost in the first round.’ And he goes, ‘I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms at the end of a season, and this team knows how to lose.’ He said it bothered them the right amount.”

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Myers appeared to have listened to O’Neal, among others, with the Warriors keeping their core the following season. They then hired Steve Kerr as head coach, and the rest was history.

The Warriors won titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. They also made the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019.

Warriors Nearly Traded Klay Thompson in 2014

After the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the 2014 NBA playoffs, they were one of the teams heavily linked to Kevin Love, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves at that time.

According to ESPN, the Warriors were prepared to part ways with Klay Thompson and David Lee in exchange for Love and Kevin Martin.

But there was an “organizational split” about parting ways with Thompson, with Steve Kerr and Jerry West among the proponents to keep him.

And they did, as the Warriors embraced the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio en route to their first NBA championship the following season.