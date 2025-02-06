Jimmy Butler Issues 6-Word Reaction to Trade From Heat to Warriors

Jimmy Butler is no longer a member of the Miami Heat, and will instead play at least the next two and a half seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs and Heat executed the deal on Wednesday, February 5, less than a day before the NBA’s trade deadline. Butler took to social media with a six-word message following the news.

“Welcome to the wild wild west 🎶,” Butler wrote.

Butler’s commentary served as a caption to a song, which Anthony Gharib of ESPN reported is an “unreleased song by the American musician Breland.”

Butler also inked a $121 million extension with the Warriors after declining his player option of $52.4 million for the 2025-26 season. The new deal ties him to Golden State through 2026-27, when Butler will 37 years old. It does not include a player option of any kind.

Warriors Avoid Surrendering Most Top Assets to Heat in Jimmy Butler Trade

Golden State gave up a good amount in the deal, which was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

“BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted to X Wednesday night.

The Warriors also gave up Lindy Waters III but were able to avoid surrendering second-year guard Brandin Podziemski and former top-10 draft pick Jonathan Kuminga in the deal. They also held onto all of their draft capital aside from the one first-rounder that went to Miami.

Waters and Josh Richardson, formerly of the Heat, are bound for the Utah Jazz as is Schroeder in a corresponding trade out of Miami, according to Charania. P.J. Tucker was also part of the deal and will wind up with the Heat.

Charania initially reported that Anderson was headed to the Toronto Raptors via Miami, but later posted that portion of the trade “fell through.”

“Miami is working through a resolution with Kyle Anderson — Toronto portion fell through, sources said,” Charania reported. “He could stay or be moved. A massive deal with many moving parts.”

Jimmy Butler Joins Stephen Curry, Draymond Green for Final Push in Current Warriors Era

One part of the deal that is certain, however, is that Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to create the newest Big 3 in Golden State — and likely the last of Curry’s storied career.

Curry, who turns 37 years old later this season, is under contract with the Warriors through 2026-27 and on the same timeline as Butler. Green, who turns 35 later this season, has a player option for 2026-27, which is also the final year of his contract.

The trio will all finish the current campaign closer to 40 years old than 30. However, all three are surefire Hall of Famers and have 14 NBA Finals appearances between them — Curry (6), Green (6) and Butler (2).

The Warriors entered Wednesday with a record of 25-24. They are currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and own the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament on that side of the bracket.

Golden State has a game against the Jazz in Utah Wednesday night.