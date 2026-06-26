Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Warriors Star Provides Promising Timeline for Recovery

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Golden State Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler out on a basketball court following the ACL tear he suffered in January, and it will probably be a while more still until we do see him again.

But, Butler is making promising progress in his recovery from the injury.

Jimmy Butler Thinks He’s About a Month and a Half Away From Running

During a session with media at a jersey patch sponsor event, Butler provided a rough timeline for when he thinks he will be able to get back to running. If the timeline holds, he should be able to run by mid-August.

“I would hope, for me, a month and a half, maybe, probably. I would hope.” Butler replied when asked how far out he was from running. “That’s the goal. We’ve been making some incredible progress.”

The fact that Butler feels so positive about his progress is a great sign for Golden State. Butler will certainly miss the early portion of the 2026-27 season for the Warriors, but the sooner he can get back – as long as he’s healthy – the better.

Before he went down with the knee injury in January, Butler was averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler Describes ‘Mentally Frustrating’ Recovery From Knee Injury

While Butler is optimistic about he progress he’s made in his rehab, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been difficult. In fact, according to Butler, it has been extremely difficult, both physically and mentally.

“This rehab’s tough, I am not even going to lie. You are doing so much work, knowing you got so much more work to do to get back to where you want to be. It’s a process, it is a grind, which is nothing new but at the same time, it’s very new. But I just look forward to getting back to the court,” Butler said.

“.. Not harder than I thought. Tedious? Yes. Mentally frustrating? Very much so,” he added. “Definitely not harder than I thought. It’s just, life is different right now. There are things I used to be able to that I can’t do right now.”

Butler has one year remaining on his current contract with the Warriors. So barring an extension, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.