Jimmy Butler Sends Warriors Fans Bold Message After Blockbuster Trade

Jimmy Butler sent a bold message to Golden State Warriors fans as the six-time NBA All-Star joins the team following the massive five-team trade out of Miami.

“Yo, Dub Nation! Jimmy Butler here,” Butler said in a video message posted on the Warriors X account. “Just touched down to do this physical [exam]. Super excited. [I’m] Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for you all. Let’s get it. Championship coming soon.”

Butler said all the right things during his Warriors introductory press conference after everything went wrong over his tumultuous last two months with the Heat.

“All of that is behind me, moving forward,” Butler told reporters. “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be wanted again.”

Butler, however, was only the Warriors’ second choice after their top choice — Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant — did not welcome a reunion. Nonetheless, Butler was enthusiastic after getting what he wanted — a new two-year contract worth $112 million that sealed his move to the Bay Area.

After a half-hearted effort in his final games as a member of the Heat organization, Butler joined the Warriors with a renewed energy and focus.

“I got a feeling I’m [going to] be back, in a big way, too,” Butler said. “So I’m smiling. I’ve been going at it, I’ve been training, I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I know that I have my joy back now. I’m in a different situation, different group of guys.”

Draymond Green Downplays Fit Concerns With Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green, one of the Warriors franchise pillars and their most emotional player, downplayed the fit concerns surrounding Butler’s addition. After all, Green didn’t have problems with past teammates DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul, who have strong personalities similar to those of Butler.

“He win? I win? That’s the fit. Winners win,” Green said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails. Just [expletive] get the job done however it needs to be done.”

Butler’s alpha-male personality butted heads with Heat president Pat Riley which ultimately led to their messy divorce.

The Warriors are hoping to get a motivated Butler after they gave him what the Head refused to give: security tenure.

Butler’s lucrative two-year extension aligns with Green, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr’s contracts giving the Warriors a two-year window, one final shot before the golden era in franchise history could officially end.

Steph Curry Looking Forward to a ‘Motivated’ Jimmy Butler

Curry was one of those who had concerns about trading for Butler, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported in the days leading to the trade.

But he was beaming with excitement when the Warriors pulled off the trade.

“I know there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami),” Curry told reporters. “Who really knows what the story is. We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy, that’s ready to impact our team for the better…I’m excited to get to work. And kind of feed off the energy of something new and somebody that has experience at the highest levels.”

Curry added he had a “pleasant” text exchange with Butler after the trade was announced.